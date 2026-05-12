Cannes Film Festival is shaping up to be a star-studded affair for India
Alia Bhatt has officially touched down at the Croisette, and has served her Cannes moment.
Her opening look: A sculpted corset-style ball gown that leans all the way into old-Hollywood glamour, styled with a refreshingly minimal approach to jewellery.
Cannes Film Festival is only just getting started, and this marks Alia’s second appearance at the celebration of cinema. After her debut in 2025, she’s back on the red carpet again.
A recent Instagram video by beauty giant L'Oréal Paris has stirred up chatter online. The clip featured a lineup of female ambassadors revealed through striking visuals at the iconic Hôtel Martinez. While Alia was among the featured stars, fans quickly noticed the absence of long-time brand face in India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sparking debate in the comments section. The brand has not yet responded to the backlash.
Away from the red carpet buzz, Alia’s calendar is packed. Up next: Alpha, where she shares screen space with Sharvari, followed by Love & War, a much-anticipated project bringing together Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
About Cannes
Cannes Film Festival is shaping up to be a star-studded affair for India this year, with some of the biggest names from film and fashion heading to the French Riviera.
Leading the lineup are expected appearances from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, both set to bring their signature red carpet flair to the Croisette.
Joining them is a vibrant mix of Indian talent ready to take over Cannes in style, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, singer-actor Ammy Virk, and filmmaker Karan Johar.
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