A recent Instagram video by beauty giant L'Oréal Paris has stirred up chatter online. The clip featured a lineup of female ambassadors revealed through striking visuals at the iconic Hôtel Martinez. While Alia was among the featured stars, fans quickly noticed the absence of long-time brand face in India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sparking debate in the comments section. The brand has not yet responded to the backlash.