Smiling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally leaves for Cannes 2026 with Aaradhya after absence rumours spark concern

According to reports, Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes red carpet on the festival’s closing day. She first attended in 2002 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of Devdas, before officially becoming a L’Oréal ambassador the following year. More than two decades later, the common sentiment is that Cannes without Aishwarya still feels mildly incomplete.