Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan absent from L’Oréal Paris campaign video, sparks speculation

For many Indian cinema fans, Aishwarya and Cannes have become nearly inseparable over the years. Her absence from the campaign clip quickly sparked speculation online, especially given her long-standing association with L’Oréal Paris and her status as one of the festival’s most recognisable Indian faces. The brand captioned the video: “And… action! The most iconic façade in Cannes is getting its festival look. Hôtel Martinez is officially dressed in L’Oréal Paris.”