She further stressed the larger social impact of such commentary, especially on younger audiences navigating ideas of self-worth in the digital age. “I think people have to realise that when you do these kinds of comments, what kind of message are you sending to the youngsters today? That your worth is based on how you look, not on your achievements. I think this is a completely wrong message being sent. Even earlier, there were people like that. But those who commented didn’t have a means to comment (back then). But today, they have the means.”