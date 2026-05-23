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Cannes 2026 just got more iconic: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan steal the spotlight

From sculpted sapphire to soft blush pink, Aishwarya’s Cannes reign continues

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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Aaradhya joins Aishwarya as fans celebrate 24 years of iconic Cannes style
Aaradhya joins Aishwarya as fans celebrate 24 years of iconic Cannes style
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered another standout fashion moment at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, attending L’Oréal Paris’ “Lights On Women’s Worth” gala in a romantic blush pink ensemble.

The Bollywood star embraced soft glamour in a custom baby pink gown by Sophie Couture, featuring a structured corseted silhouette, floral embellishments and a flowing chiffon cape that created a dramatic red-carpet trail.

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Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai shared glimpses of the look on Instagram, calling it “fabulous feminine”, as Aishwarya continued her 24th appearance at Cannes.

Aaradhya Bachchan accompanies her mother

Aaradhya Bachchan accompanied Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Cannes this year, with the mother-daughter duo previously seen departing Mumbai together ahead of the festival. Their coordinated airport appearance in black outfits also drew attention online, adding to pre-event buzz.

First look sets social media abuzz

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s much-awaited first look from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival had already gone viral earlier, ending speculation over her absence from this year’s edition.

Since the festival began on May 12, fans were waiting to see the Ponniyin Selvan star, especially after her image appeared missing from L’Oréal Paris branding at Hotel Martinez, sparking online concern.

The actor later put rumours to rest when she travelled from Mumbai to Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, confirming her 24th appearance at the global festival.

Sculpted blue gown marks powerful debut look

For her first red-carpet appearance, Aishwarya wore a sculpted sapphire-blue gown with a mermaid silhouette designed by Amit Aggarwal, titled “Luminara”.

The couture creation explored the concept of light as energy, movement and transformation through engineered craftsmanship and crystal detailing.

The designer described the piece as an “energy field” around the actor, highlighting her long-standing Cannes association and evolving global fashion presence.

She completed the look with soft curls, pink-toned makeup, diamond jewellery with blue accents and a sheer draped dupatta.

Graceful moments on the red carpet

Aishwarya greeted photographers with a namaste, blew kisses and posed alongside Hollywood actor Eva Longoria, a longtime friend and fellow L’Oréal ambassador.

The duo attended the screening of The Birthday Party (Histoires De La Nuit), a Palme d’Or contender starring Monica Bellucci.

Soft glamour continues in pink cape gown

Following her dramatic blue debut, Aishwarya later appeared in a pastel baby pink gown by Sophie Couture at the gala, showcasing a softer romantic aesthetic with floral embellishments and flowing cape detailing.

The look was styled with minimal jewellery, voluminous waves and muted rose-toned makeup, keeping focus on the craftsmanship of the ensemble.

A Cannes legacy continues

Aishwarya’s 2026 appearances once again went viral online, reinforcing her iconic status at Cannes since her debut in 2002 with Devdas. This year further cements her position as one of the festival’s most recognisable global fashion figures.

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