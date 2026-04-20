Why are we still policing women’s bodies? From Patralekha to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood needs to do better

She also added that apart from pushing out a baby, she also produced two movies "simultaneously". She had just one message at the end of it all: 'Learn to be a little kind'. She was even vulnerable saying if she had a choice should wouldn't be in that particular state.

"Pap pages! What's happened to me?! is that I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain," she schooled them through this Insta post.

Fresh off giving birth, the actor-producer found herself at the receiving end of relentless body-shaming, with paparazzi pages zooming in not on her work, not on her new phase as a mother, but on her weight.

Remember Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival? Here was a woman who has spent decades building a global career, representing Indian cinema on one of the world’s most prestigious stages like the Cannes only to have the conversation reduced, yet again, to her waistline.

And maybe the shift doesn’t come from big, performative statements. Maybe it begins in quieter, more deliberate choices. Choosing not to zoom in on a waistline before acknowledging a body of work. Choosing not to package women into neat, reductive narratives. Choosing to opt out of a culture that dissects far more than it celebrates. Because the real question isn’t why her body changed. It’s why we’re still so obsessed with it.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.