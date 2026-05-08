India at Cannes 2026: Bollywood glamour meets the rise of regional cinema on the French Riviera

From Mumbai to Malayalam heartlands, Indian cinema expands its global footprint
Dubai: The 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival is shaping up to be a major moment for Indian cinema, with stars, filmmakers, and regional storytellers gearing up to make their presence felt on the French Riviera from May 12 to 23.
From Bollywood regulars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to first-time attendees representing Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam cinema, India’s line-up this year reflects the growing diversity and global ambitions of the country’s entertainment industry.
One of Cannes’ most photographed Indian faces, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is expected to walk the red carpet once again as a global ambassador for L’Oréal. After the frenzy of the Met Gala, the spotlight now shifts to Cannes, where several familiar Bollywood names are set to arrive in style.
Alia Bhatt is also likely to return to the festival following her debut appearance last year, while Cannes regular Aditi Rao Hydari will once again represent L’Oréal at the prestigious event.
Actor Tara Sutaria is expected to make her Cannes debut this year, joining the growing list of Indian actors using the global platform to expand their international visibility.
Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is set to attend the festival for the third time after previously representing luxury and jewellery brands including Chopard and Lenskart.
Jacqueline Fernandez will also return to Cannes following her headline-making appearance in 2024, while actor Pooja Batra is expected to revisit the festival after nearly a decade. Her last appearance was linked to the trailer launch of her 2016 film One Under the Sun.
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is also likely to attend this year’s edition after bringing his emotional drama Homebound to Cannes previously.
Indian regional cinema is expected to enjoy unprecedented visibility at Cannes this year.
The Malayalam film industry will also have a presence at the Cannes market, with filmmaker Chidambaram presenting his film Balan: The Boy.
As Indian cinema continues to widen its global footprint, Cannes 2026 appears poised to become a celebration not just of Bollywood glamour, but also of the country’s increasingly diverse regional storytelling traditions.
Punjabi cinema will mark a major milestone with actor-singer Ammy Virk attending the festival for the first time alongside co-star Roopi Gill for their film Chardikala.
Acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will represent India in his capacity as director of the International Film Festival of India.
Marathi cinema is also expected to make a strong impression, with veteran actor Ashok Saraf, actor Nivedita Saraf, actress Prajakta Mali, and producer Kedar Joshi among those slated to attend.
From Gujarati cinema, National Award-winning actor Manasi Parekh will represent the industry alongside singer-producer Parthiv Gohil.