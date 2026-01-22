GOLD/FOREX
Grim Gaza survivor tale 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' gets nominated for Oscar in Best International Feature category

Movie, which premiered at Venice International Fest, received a 23-min standing ovation

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
The Voice of Hind Rajab
IMDB

Dubai: Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab has been nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars, the Red Sea Film Foundation announced on Instagram.

The film, supported by Red Sea's fund and backed by Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix a, tells the harrowing story of Hind Rajab Hamada, who was fleeing the Israeli military in Gaza City with six relatives when their car came under fire last year.

The sole survivor was later killed, and her desperate calls to the Red Crescent sparked global outrage.

The project attracted big names behind the scenes, with actors Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt among its executive producers, alongside Oscar-winning directors Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) and Alfonso Cuarón (Roma).

The Red Sea Film Foundation said in its statement:
"We’re proud to announce that Kaouther Ben Hania’s ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab,’ supported by the Red Sea Fund, has been nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars. The nomination reflects the strength of the creative vision behind the film and the commitment of the team who brought it to life."

The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2025 and became an instant sensation, receiving a record-breaking 23-minute standing ovation. It later won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, the festival’s second-highest honor.

With its Oscar nod, The Voice of Hind Rajab joins the ranks of the year’s most celebrated international films, shining a global spotlight on a story that has resonated worldwide. India's Homebound did not make the cut.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
