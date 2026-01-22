GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Oscar nominations: Sinners breaks Academy record with 16 nods and Kpop Demon Hunters shines bright

The movie has bagged nods for Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A still of Sinners, making waves at Oscars 2026 nomination
A still of Sinners, making waves at Oscars 2026 nomination

Dubai: Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying drama Sinners has secured a whopping 16 Oscar nominations this morning, the most ever for a single film, surpassing the previous record held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).

The nominations highlight the film’s strength across major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay for Coogler, Best Lead Actor for Michael B. Jordan, and Supporting nods for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku. Its performance positions it as a serious contender alongside presumed front-runner One Battle After Another, which trails closely with double-digit nominations and major wins at the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards.

Released in April, Sinners quickly became the highest-grossing domestic film in 15 years — a milestone not seen since Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Despite initial industry skepticism and controversy, the film emerged as the theatrical phenomenon of the spring in North America, winning over critics and audiences alike while generating substantial awards buzz for its cast and crew.

Coogler’s track record has been stellar, from his indie debut Fruitvale Station to franchise successes Creed and Black Panther.

Entering this awards season, he had two prior Oscar nominations: for producing Judas and the Black Messiah and co-writing the song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sinners marks his first nominations for directing and screenplay, making him only the seventh Black filmmaker nominated for Best Director — the last being Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman in 2019.

Michael B. Jordan earns his first Oscar nomination for his dual roles as twins Smoke and Stack Moore, completing a full-circle moment from his first lead role in Coogler’s Fruitvale Station 12 years ago.

Supporting actors Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku also receive their first nominations, while behind-the-scenes veterans such as costume designer Ruth E. Carter and composer Ludwig Göransson return to the race after prior wins for Coogler’s Black Panther films.

Netflix hit Demon Hunters are also enjoying a moment in the Oscars sun.

Key Nominations

Best Picture

  • Bugonia

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan, Weapons

  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

  • Delroy Lindo, Sinners

  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Original Screenplay

  • Blue Moon

  • It Was Just An Accident

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Bugonia

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another

  • Train Dreams

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywoodOscars

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka celebrates after winning against France's Arthur Gea during their men's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 22, 2026.

Djokovic, Sinner advance, Wawrinka makes history

1h ago3m read
Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton

F1 star Hamilton visits Gaza aid facility in Jordan

2m read
Three dead in Jordan pond tragedy

Three dead in Jordan pond tragedy

1m read
Jordan Smith

Amateur stuns Jannik Sinner on way to $670,000 prize

2m read