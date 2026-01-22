Oscar nominations: Sinners breaks Academy record with 16 nods and Kpop Demon Hunters shines bright

Released in April, Sinners quickly became the highest-grossing domestic film in 15 years — a milestone not seen since Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Despite initial industry skepticism and controversy, the film emerged as the theatrical phenomenon of the spring in North America, winning over critics and audiences alike while generating substantial awards buzz for its cast and crew.

The nominations highlight the film’s strength across major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay for Coogler, Best Lead Actor for Michael B. Jordan, and Supporting nods for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku. Its performance positions it as a serious contender alongside presumed front-runner One Battle After Another, which trails closely with double-digit nominations and major wins at the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards.

Entering this awards season, he had two prior Oscar nominations: for producing Judas and the Black Messiah and co-writing the song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sinners marks his first nominations for directing and screenplay, making him only the seventh Black filmmaker nominated for Best Director — the last being Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman in 2019.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.