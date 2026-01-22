Oscar nominations: Sinners breaks Academy record with 16 nods and Kpop Demon Hunters shines bright

The movie has bagged nods for Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay
Dubai: Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying drama Sinners has secured a whopping 16 Oscar nominations this morning, the most ever for a single film, surpassing the previous record held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).
The nominations highlight the film’s strength across major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay for Coogler, Best Lead Actor for Michael B. Jordan, and Supporting nods for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku. Its performance positions it as a serious contender alongside presumed front-runner One Battle After Another, which trails closely with double-digit nominations and major wins at the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards.
Released in April, Sinners quickly became the highest-grossing domestic film in 15 years — a milestone not seen since Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Despite initial industry skepticism and controversy, the film emerged as the theatrical phenomenon of the spring in North America, winning over critics and audiences alike while generating substantial awards buzz for its cast and crew.
Coogler’s track record has been stellar, from his indie debut Fruitvale Station to franchise successes Creed and Black Panther.
Entering this awards season, he had two prior Oscar nominations: for producing Judas and the Black Messiah and co-writing the song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sinners marks his first nominations for directing and screenplay, making him only the seventh Black filmmaker nominated for Best Director — the last being Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman in 2019.
Michael B. Jordan earns his first Oscar nomination for his dual roles as twins Smoke and Stack Moore, completing a full-circle moment from his first lead role in Coogler’s Fruitvale Station 12 years ago.
Supporting actors Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku also receive their first nominations, while behind-the-scenes veterans such as costume designer Ruth E. Carter and composer Ludwig Göransson return to the race after prior wins for Coogler’s Black Panther films.
Netflix hit Demon Hunters are also enjoying a moment in the Oscars sun.
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Actor in a Supporting Role
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
