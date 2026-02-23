A difficult BAFTAs moment prompts complex questions and responses
Dubai: Sunday night's BAFTA Film Awards became the centre of a painful and awkward moment when a racial slur was shouted as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the first award of the evening.
Jordan and Lindo, both Black actors and stars of Sinners, were on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall presenting the award for Best Visual Effects when the slur was yelled from the audience. Both actors visibly paused for a beat, their expressions shifting as the weight of what had just been said registered, before professionally continuing with their presentation. Delroy Lindo, in particular, looked stunned.
It was not the only outburst during the ceremony. According to Variety, which was in the room as the show was being recorded, someone also shouted profanities during BAFTA chair Sara Putt's introductory speech, as the award for Best Children's and Family Film was being accepted.
The person responsible was John Davidson, a Tourette syndrome campaigner and the subject of the British indie film I Swear, which was nominated at the ceremony.
The film tells Davidson's story: his diagnosis at a time when little was known about the condition, his struggles with a society that did not understand him, and his journey to raise public awareness.
Davidson had expressed concern before the ceremony about exactly this scenario.
Speaking to CNN on the red carpet, he said: "Certain things, like today, lots of people around, I'm feeling very, you know, more tics in case I lash out. Different situations can trigger different emotions and tics and stuff."
The audience had been warned before the ceremony began that involuntary tics or swearing could occur, and Davidson received large applause when he entered the hall.
After the incident, BAFTA host Alan Cumming addressed the audience directly.
"You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight. If you have seen the film I Swear you will know that film is about the experience of a person with Tourette syndrome," Cumming said.
"Tourette syndrome is a disability, and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you were offended."
The BBC, which aired the ceremony with a delay, issued a statement echoing that message. "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards 2026," a spokesperson said. "This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional. We apologise for any offence caused by the language heard."
What the BBC did not address is why the moment was not edited out of the broadcast given that the ceremony was aired with a delay specifically to allow for such interventions. The broadcaster did not respond to questions on that point.
This is not a straightforward story with easy answers or clear villains. John Davidson has dedicated his life to raising awareness about Tourette syndrome, a neurological condition that causes involuntary tics, including vocal outbursts that the person experiencing them has no control over.
The very film being celebrated at the BAFTAs that night was about his struggle to be understood and accepted in a society that did not accommodate or make space for his disability.
At the same time, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were subjected to a racial slur whilst standing on stage doing their job. The fact that the slur was involuntary does not erase the harm of hearing it, particularly in a public setting, broadcast to millions.
It is possible to hold both of these truths simultaneously. Davidson's tics are not his fault, and he should not be vilified for something he cannot control. And Jordan and Lindo deserved better than to have that moment happen to them, regardless of the circumstances that caused it.
Robert Aramayo, who plays John Davidson in I Swear, went on to win Best Actor later in the evening, beating out favourites including Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio.
In his emotional acceptance speech, Aramayo spoke about the honour of portraying Davidson and thanked him for his openness during the filming process. Davidson had earlier spoken about how closely Aramayo studied him, asking detailed questions about his tics and what triggered them.
The incident has sparked necessary conversations about how we create spaces that are inclusive for people with disabilities whilst also ensuring that no one, particularly people from marginalised communities, is subjected to harm.
