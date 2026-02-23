GOLD/FOREX
Why Alia Bhatt speaking in Hindi at BAFTA 2026 was pop cultural moment that put India on global map

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Alia Bhatt
Dubai: When Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt walked onto the BAFTA stage in London to present the Best Film Not in the English Language award, she didn’t just make an entrance in a glittering Gucci gown, she made a statement.

Greeting the audience with a heartfelt 'Namaskar' in Hindi, Bhatt instantly won every Indian's heart and sent the internet, understandably, into a meltdown.

In my eyes, making her BAFTA debut in Hindi wasn’t a stylistic flourish; it was a cultural mic drop.

“Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai,” she said, before adding with a playful pause, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet.” She seamlessly switched to English, reminding viewers that cinema transcends language: it speaks the universal dialect of human emotion.

As she told the press later, “There’s nothing more powerful than human emotion, and you don’t need language for that.”

In an era where some actors feel compelled to adopt fake accents to “belong” in Hollywood, Bhatt’s choice to speak in her natural voice was both refreshing and revolutionary. Social media erupted with praise, celebrating her authentic Indian accent and the pride she showcased in Hindi, a moment many called iconic. One fan wrote, “I just loved that someone spoke with a normal Indian accent at a global level… tired of hearing either comical or NRI accents.”

Beyond the linguistic gesture, Bhatt’s presence symbolised India’s arrival on the global cultural stage. She wasn’t just a presenter; she was a reminder that Indian talent can command respect while staying rooted in its identity. Moments like these redefine representation, proving that authenticity and pride in one’s heritage resonate universally.

Alia Bhatt didn’t just speak Hindi, she made the world listen.

She's also not the first star to embrace Hindi on a world stage when movie-fans across the world were watching. The Quantico star notoriously opened her 2016 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards speech spiel with a mix of English and Hindi. Another global cultural export and Bollywood-to-Hollywood crossover star Deepika Padukone, during her Cannes appearances, often addressed press in Hindi alongside English, emphasising India’s cinematic power on a global stage.

Even Amitabh Bachchan, at international film festivals, has delivered speeches in Hindi, often pausing for translations, proving that they all took pride in being Indian and reminding the world about their country's soft power.

