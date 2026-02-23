She's also not the first star to embrace Hindi on a world stage when movie-fans across the world were watching. The Quantico star notoriously opened her 2016 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards speech spiel with a mix of English and Hindi. Another global cultural export and Bollywood-to-Hollywood crossover star Deepika Padukone, during her Cannes appearances, often addressed press in Hindi alongside English, emphasising India’s cinematic power on a global stage.

In an era where some actors feel compelled to adopt fake accents to “belong” in Hollywood, Bhatt’s choice to speak in her natural voice was both refreshing and revolutionary. Social media erupted with praise, celebrating her authentic Indian accent and the pride she showcased in Hindi, a moment many called iconic. One fan wrote, “I just loved that someone spoke with a normal Indian accent at a global level… tired of hearing either comical or NRI accents.”

