Kriti Sanon steals the spotlight in Jeddah: Serenades, SRK stories, robot logic and a crash course in confidence

Kriti Sanon’s session at the Red Sea Film Festival was meant to be a conversation — it turned into a full-blown spectacle. Fans serenaded her, declared their love, forgot their questions midway, asked her to greet their spouses, and even requested anniversary wishes. Through it all, Sanon remained unflappable, funny, warm, and entirely in command of the room.
If the festival needed a reminder of why she’s become one of Bollywood’s most beloved modern stars, she delivered it in spades.
Sanon spoke candidly about the people who’ve shaped her career, and the one name that lit her up instantly was Shah Rukh Khan.
“He’s the most witty and chivalrous man I’ve met,” she said. “Chivalry isn’t dead — he shows you that in the way he carries himself.”
In one of the most striking parts of the session, Sanon credited her engineering background for her growth as an actor.
“Engineering teaches you to ask questions. Everything is logical. You become analytical,” she said. “And that’s helped me massively. I never had theatre training. I learned everything on the job — by asking questions.”
She addressed the double standard women face when they seek clarity:
“When women ask questions, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, she asks so many questions.’ But if a man does it, he’s ‘involved.’ I’ve never been ashamed of asking questions — that’s the only way I’ve grown.”
Sanon also spoke of the security her education gave her:
“Having something to fall back on gave me confidence. I didn’t want to take up just anything because I was desperate. I wanted to do the right films.”
When a fan praised her unforgettable robotic role in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Sanon broke down why Sifra nearly drove her mad.
“It was a thin line — robotic enough for the audience, human enough for Shahid’s character to not realise she’s a robot. I kept second-guessing — too human? Too robotic?”
Body language became her toolkit:
“I didn’t blink during dialogues. I kept everything smooth, perfect, calculated. Very tough for me because I’m extremely clumsy. I can fall on a flat surface wearing flats!”
And she lit up while recalling her favourite part: the malfunction sequence.
“On paper it was just fast and slow dialogue. I said, ‘Let’s glitch. Let’s twitch.’ That’s where I finally had fun.”
Her inner fangirl also erupted:
“I got to do the iconic Madhuri Dixit neck move. I’ve grown up watching her — that was a dream.”
Sanon also revealed how involved she was in crafting her recent soundtrack with composers San and Pampara.
“I was like a child in a candy shop,” she said. “They’d just start singing something and we’d shape a song out of it. It was such a lovely process.”
Her joy only amplified when she shared the big update:
“Naranjan is the most streamed song of 2025 on Spotify. I just found out today!”
Music, she said, has always been her comfort space.
“I loved dancing before I knew I could act. It’s therapeutic. Every time I get a good song, I know I can kill it.”
She laughed as she joked with her director:
“I told Amar — every film of mine has a dance sequence. Next one too, okay?"
But what truly set the session apart were the fans.
A man from Pakistan got on the mic and promptly forgot all his questions after looking at her. Another insisted she say hi to his husband because it was their anniversary. And one fan stood up and sang to her — a full, earnest serenade — leaving Sanon blushing and laughing.
Instead of being overwhelmed, she leaned into the chaos with humour:
“How is everyone asking two questions? And why is everyone proposing?” she joked as the crowd erupted.
When a 15-year-old asked which character she connected with the most, Sanon softened:
“You put a part of yourself in every character you play.”
And perhaps that’s why audiences — and a room full of fans who came armed with songs, speeches and selfie requests — feel so connected to her.
At the Red Sea festival, Kriti Sanon didn’t just charm the crowd.
She owned the stage with honesty, humour, curiosity and a rare mix of star power and sincerity — the kind that makes a fan serenade feel completely fitting.
