Kriti Sanon steals the spotlight in Jeddah: Serenades, SRK stories, robot logic and a crash course in confidence

Kriti Sanon’s session at the Red Sea Film Festival was meant to be a conversation — it turned into a full-blown spectacle. Fans serenaded her, declared their love, forgot their questions midway, asked her to greet their spouses, and even requested anniversary wishes. Through it all, Sanon remained unflappable, funny, warm, and entirely in command of the room.

A man from Pakistan got on the mic and promptly forgot all his questions after looking at her. Another insisted she say hi to his husband because it was their anniversary. And one fan stood up and sang to her — a full, earnest serenade — leaving Sanon blushing and laughing.

