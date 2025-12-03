This year’s lineup, as always, is star-studded, with filmmakers, power players and icons — from Sean Baker to Adrien Brody and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — turning the Red Sea coast into a magnet for film industry buzz.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival opens its fifth edition on December 4th in Jeddah, transforming the city into a dazzling playground where cinema is the currency and Hollywood, Arab and Bollywood icons share the same red carpet.

Gulf News Entertainment Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan will be on the ground, covering the festival from the grounds ... Here's all you need to know about the star-studded celebration of cinema and icons ...

Q: Which film is opening this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival and how long is the fest?

A: The festival, which runs from December 4 to 13, opens with the Middle East premiere of 'Giant' Rowan Athale’s boxing biopic starring Amir El Masry as British-Yemeni featherweight icon Prince Naseem Hamed, with Pierce Brosnan playing his trainer. It’s an out-of-competition choice that communicates ambition: a global film about a multicultural sports legend, presented in a country shaping its own cinematic identity.

Q: Why is the Red Sea International Film Festival important?

A: Because it fills a vacuum. When Dubai and Abu Dhabi s film festivals called it a day, the Middle East lost its main cultural showcases—spaces where filmmakers, studios and distributors could meet, compete and be discovered. Red Sea brings that ecosystem back. It doesn’t just screen films; it creates a pipeline. It funds projects, mentors first-time directors, attracts global buyers and connects Arab talent to Hollywood and Bollywood. Without a hub like this, regional cinema becomes isolated. Red Sea is saying: the Middle East isn’t a side story anymore—it’s part of the main conversation. As Managing director Shivani Pandya Malhotra believes: "Saudi is “the biggest market in the MENA region."

Q: Why is “Giant”, the opening film, such a strategic move?

A: According to festival organisers, the opening film embodies its “East meets West” mission. According to Red Sea Foundation CEO Faisal Baltyuor, the film reflects how the festival bridges cultures, markets, and audiences. The foundation isn’t just a presenter — it’s an ecosystem. It runs the Red Sea Souk industry market, the Red Sea Fund, and year-round labs designed to grow the Saudi and regional screen economy.

Q: Are there other heavy hitters on the ground?

A: Absolutely.