The 'Kabir Singh' star will represent India at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape.

The event brings together several women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field.

Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also likely to attend the film festival. Aditi Rao Hydari will also mark her presence at the gala as one of the brand ambassadors for a cosmetic company.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival

Speaking to ANI, Aditi recently expressed her excitement about attending the Cannes Film Festival for the third time."I have 'Lioness', which is an Indo-British production. It is headlined by two girls. There is Paige Sandhu from the UK. It's about the suffragette movement and I think a lot of people are very excited about it. So I'm so looking forward to starting that," she said.

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari Image Credit: Supplied

Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022. She served gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the festival. She attended the film festival last year as well. In 2023, her first look at Cannes - off the red carpet - was a dreamy blue confection by Oscar De La Renta which she wore for a shoot.

The Cannes Film Festival opens on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),' starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard.

During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep will receive the honorary Palme d'Or.