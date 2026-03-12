Set in the Cayman Islands, The Bluff follows Ercell Borden, a fishwife living quietly in a Caribbean town with her son and sister-in-law. When her husband is captured by a ruthless pirate named Connor, played by Karl Urban, Ercell is forced to dig up a dangerous past she had hoped to leave behind forever. To protect her family, she becomes Bloody Mary, a feared pirate legend, and the action that follows is exactly as intense as that sounds. Sword fights, gun battles, and a ferocious on-screen rivalry between Chopra and Urban make up the heart of the film.