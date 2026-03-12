The pirate action film dominates OTT charts with over 300 million minutes viewed
Dubai: Critics may have had mixed feelings about it, but audiences clearly did not. Priyanka Chopra's pirate action film The Bluff has topped the global streaming charts, becoming the most-watched original film across OTT platforms worldwide.
According to Variety, The Bluff led the Streaming Originals: Film chart for the week of February 27 to March 5, racking up an estimated 300.3 million minutes of viewership.
The film, which was released on Prime Video on February 25, beat out every other streaming original released during that period by a significant margin.
Set in the Cayman Islands, The Bluff follows Ercell Borden, a fishwife living quietly in a Caribbean town with her son and sister-in-law. When her husband is captured by a ruthless pirate named Connor, played by Karl Urban, Ercell is forced to dig up a dangerous past she had hoped to leave behind forever. To protect her family, she becomes Bloody Mary, a feared pirate legend, and the action that follows is exactly as intense as that sounds. Sword fights, gun battles, and a ferocious on-screen rivalry between Chopra and Urban make up the heart of the film.
Directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO, the film also stars Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, and Zack Morris.
Chopra's fanbase has been vocal about the achievement, with many taking to social media to celebrate.
"She deserved it. She worked so hard for this," one fan wrote. "The Bluff was shockingly good," another added. Others simply said: "WOW. Impressive" and "So happy for my queen."
Coming in second was Accused, a psychological thriller on Netflix starring Konkona Sen Sharma, with 213.1 million minutes viewed. Netflix's Firebreak secured third place with 177.2 million minutes, followed by Paul McCartney: Man on the Run on Prime Video at 156.2 million minutes, and The Wrecking Crew rounding out the top five with 110.6 million minutes.
The Bluff is streaming now on Prime Video.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.