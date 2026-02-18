GOLD/FOREX
Vin Diesel compares Priyanka Chopra to Nelson Mandela at 'The Bluff' premiere, calling her his perfect 'birthday twin'

Vin Diesel praises Priyanka Chopra as his 'birthday twin' at film premiere

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the World Premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "The Bluff" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 17, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the World Premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "The Bluff" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 17, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Dubai: Actor Vin Diesel was spotted being an ardent fan of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere of their much-anticipated action thriller The Bluff.

Both share the same birthday and Diesel was heard waxing lyrical of Priyanka, even dropping comparison to Nelson Mandela.

"She’s amazing in this movie, an incredible talent, and so sweet to my kids during the New York screening. And we share our birthday! The only other person I can think of is the great Nelson Mandela. We’re all just trying to make the world better,” Diesel said, with AGBO cheekily tagging Joe Russo about his own July 18 birthday.

Meanwhile, husband Nick Jonas proved once again he’s the MVP of romantic gestures, helping adjust Priyanka’s gown train on the red carpet.

Glitz, glam, and a star-studded roll call

The premiere was packed with Hollywood heavyweights. Priyanka rubbed elbows with Karl Urban, the cast, and the creative minds behind the film, including director Frank E. Flowers.

The Bluff: Pirates, revenge, and drama

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Cayman Islands, The Bluff follows ex-pirate Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, who’s traded a life of chaos for domestic bliss. But when her former captain, Connor (Urban), comes back for revenge, Ercell is pulled back into a deadly game of secrets, survival, and swords.

Armed with lethal skill, cunning traps, and zero patience for nonsense, Ercell fights to protect her family while reclaiming her troubled past. The official logline promises a whirlwind of action, revenge, and a journey of redemption fit for a true warrior queen.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
