Priyanka Chopra moves Harvard audience to tears: 'You are the future I dreamed to see'

The Bollywood queen and Desi girl delivers an emotional keynote at Harvard Business School
Dubai: There are speeches, and then there are moments. What Priyanka Chopra delivered at Harvard Business School on February 17, 2026 was firmly the latter.
The global actress, producer and entrepreneur was invited to deliver the closing fireside keynote address at Harvard Business School's annual India Week, joining her longtime friend and business partner Anjula Acharia on stage.
The theme was The India We Imagine, and by the time Chopra walked off that stage, she had turned the topic into something deeply personal and profoundly moving.
Writing on social media shortly afterwards, she admitted the day had not started without its anxious moments. "So, this is how my day started. I was supposed to give a fireside keynote address with one of my closest friends and business partner Anjula Acharia, to conclude India week at the prestigious Harvard Business School. The topic was 'The India we imagine'... no big deal, I thought. You can do this, Priyanka," she wrote with her characteristic warmth.
It was the audience itself that transformed the occasion from a keynote into something far more emotional. Looking out from the stage at a packed auditorium filled with students dressed in sarees and kurtas, Chopra was overcome.
"But looking out into the audience, I only had one thought: You are the India I imagined," she wrote. "To see an auditorium full of students, dressed in sarees and kurtas at the campus of Harvard in Boston, Massachusetts, where I grew up, to see so many people from my community at one of the best schools in the world, made my heart burst with pride. You are the future I dreamed to see."
Chopra's emotional response makes complete sense when you understand the journey that brought her to that Harvard stage.
She shared with the audience her memories of arriving in the United States as a 12-year-old, first attending a high school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and later Newton North High School in Massachusetts in the mid-1990s.
"There were not many who looked like me around," she reflected. "I would have never imagined in 30 something years, I would be speaking to you, the future of not just India, but our culture and our world, on this stage, in this iconic chamber."
Speaking about those formative years, she told the students: "Your life is a sum of choices and experiences. Me moving to America at that young age was a very defining experience. Your teen years, you kind of are influenced into the adult that you're becoming. And I spent that time in the States. So it definitely defined me, made me independent."
Chopra was not the only prominent Indian figure on stage at the Harvard India Conference that day. Congress MP and celebrated orator Shashi Tharoor was also among the headline speakers, and the two reunited backstage for the first time in over a decade.
Tharoor took to social media to share photographs from their backstage encounter, writing with considerable enthusiasm: "Caught up with Priyanka Chopra after more than a decade in the wings at Harvard, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the Harvard India Conference. Remarkable to see and hear how well she is doing. She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise, what's not to be proud of?"
Chopra responded warmly, writing: "It was so good to see you again Shashi Tharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are. Thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom."
Badminton champion PV Sindhu was also among the notable names featured at the conference, making it a genuinely impressive gathering of Indian talent across different fields.
Closing her social media post with characteristic grace, Chopra reflected on the bigger picture her Harvard appearance represented.
"We all stand on the shoulders of the generations before us," she wrote. "I'm so excited that my daughter will have all of you to look up to."
She signed off by dedicating the moment to her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, calling them her "forever Valentine's."
The Harvard appearance comes at an exciting moment in Chopra's career. She is set to return to Indian cinema in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, due for release in 2027. She is also starring in The Bluff, an upcoming OTT release in which she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, directed by Frank E Flowers and set against the stunning landscapes of the Cayman Islands. The film releases on February 25.
