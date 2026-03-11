Priyanka Chopra on walking away from Bollywood at her peak: 'I started feeling limited'

As her career soared in India, Priyanka began to feel constrained. “When I was working in India, I started feeling a little limited. I like using that word because I wanted to see what else was out there,” she explained. At the time, representation for Indian actors in Hollywood was minimal. “In American pop culture, I had only seen people like Mindy Kaling and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. There were very few Indian female or even male actors working in Hollywood. I wanted to understand why we didn’t have that kind of representation.”