Priyanka Chopra turns pirate in new film Bluff, Nick Jonas cheers: 'Can't wait for the world to see...'

Priyanka Chopra has finally dropped the first look of her much-anticipated film The Bluff, and yes, it’s everything you didn’t know you needed. Joining her on this high-seas adventure is The Boys star Karl Urban, and from the looks of it, sparks—and swords—are flying.
Sharing stills on Instagram, Priyanka teased her role as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate. One shot has her mid-sword fight with Karl Urban, another shows her at a cozy family gathering. Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. heBluff February 25, 2026 Only on @primevideo.” Even Nick chimed in, gushing, “Can’t wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible Priyanka is in this movie.”
According to Esquire, Priyanka’s character has retired her cutthroat pirate life, settled on a quiet island, and built a family. But of course, peace never lasts in pirate land: her old crew is coming for revenge over stolen gold, and she’s forced to dust off her sword and reclaim her fearsome alter ego.
Priyanka promises a raw, gritty, and brutally realistic look at 1800s piracy. Karl Urban plays Captain Connor, and the cast also includes Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo.
On playing a female pirate, Priyanka said, “I did not know anything about females who were pirates. I didn’t know that was a concept that actually happened or that women had captained their own ships at a time where piracy—real piracy—was not the Disney version of it. It was scary, it was bloody, it was brutal.”
The film is produced by the Russo Brothers, who Priyanka worked with on Citadel, and it hits Prime Video on February 5, 2026.
