Kibbel's family had shared an emotional message after her death
Singer and actor Nick Jonas is grieving the loss of his close childhood friend, Maya Kibbel. Kibbel died at the age of 30 after living with the rare genetic condition Wilson’s disease. The news of her death was shared by her mother in an emotional social media post, which revealed that Maya had been battling the illness for a long time before her sudden death.
According to her family, Maya collapsed on March 7 and was rushed to the emergency room. Doctors attempted to save her, but they were unable to revive her after both her heart and lungs stopped working.
Her mother later posted a lengthy message on Instagram explaining the circumstances of Maya’s death and the pain she had endured during her illness.
“It is with great sorrow that I have to post this sad news. Maya had been suffering from a rare disease called Wilson’s disease. She fought hard but her body gave out. Early on 3/7, she collapsed and her heart and lungs stopped working. It was too late and she passed away in the ER. She had suffered so much that often she would cry herself to sleep due to her pain. But now she has entered into Heaven where she can be with her daddy with no more pain or tears. Those of you who knew her and can’t believe she is gone, please know she is in the best place ever! I know she is watching over all of you from up above. Thank you to all those who loved and cared for her while she was still here. As her mom of 30 years, I miss her terribly and am heartbroken. My comfort is knowing she is no longer suffering. Love and prayers to you all!”
Following the announcement, Nick Jonas shared a brief but heartfelt message of support to Maya’s family. The singer, who often described her as a sister, posted a tribute in response to the news.
“My sister forever. Here for you always @coach_kibbel,” he wrote.
Maya Kibbel had known Nick Jonas and his brothers since childhood. Having grown up as their neighbour, she remained a close friend of the family over the years and was often described by fans as being like a sister to the members of the Jonas Brothers.
Wilson’s disease is a rare inherited disorder in which the body cannot properly remove excess copper. Instead of being eliminated through the liver, copper gradually builds up in organs such as the liver, brain, and eyes, leading to serious damage over time.
The condition is caused by a mutation in the ATP7B gene, which normally helps transport copper out of the body. Symptoms often appear in late childhood or early adulthood and can include fatigue, liver disease, tremors, difficulty speaking or walking, and behavioral or mood changes.
Although Wilson’s disease is potentially life-threatening if untreated, it can often be managed with lifelong medication that removes excess copper or prevents its absorption, especially when diagnosed early.