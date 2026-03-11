“It is with great sorrow that I have to post this sad news. Maya had been suffering from a rare disease called Wilson’s disease. She fought hard but her body gave out. Early on 3/7, she collapsed and her heart and lungs stopped working. It was too late and she passed away in the ER. She had suffered so much that often she would cry herself to sleep due to her pain. But now she has entered into Heaven where she can be with her daddy with no more pain or tears. Those of you who knew her and can’t believe she is gone, please know she is in the best place ever! I know she is watching over all of you from up above. Thank you to all those who loved and cared for her while she was still here. As her mom of 30 years, I miss her terribly and am heartbroken. My comfort is knowing she is no longer suffering. Love and prayers to you all!”