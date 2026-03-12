UAE retailers reassure residents: shelves stocked, prices stable and deliveries running 24x7

Major supermarket chains say supply chains are holding steady, Eid offers remain on track
Dubai: As Iranian aggression continues to cast a shadow over the region, UAE retailers are reiterating a clear and united message to residents: there is no need to panic. Supermarket chains across the country say stock levels are healthy, supply chains are adapting, and customers can shop, in store or online, with confidence.
Union Coop's CEO, Mohamed Al Hashemi, said the cooperative's strategic stock levels are sufficient to meet consumer needs for extended periods, with more than two months of essential goods already secured. Operations and supply chains, he said, are proceeding normally and in line with approved plans, ensuring continuous availability of goods across all branches and digital platforms.
"Union Coop operates through an integrated system for inventory management and supply reinforcement, maintained through ongoing coordination with suppliers and supply chain partners. Purchasing activity in the market remains normal and reflects typical consumer behaviour patterns,” he said.
Al Hashemi said the cooperative continues to monitor market indicators and take proactive measures to maintain stable supplies, drawing its direction from the UAE leadership's emphasis on food security as a national priority.
The picture looks similarly stable at Al Maya Group, where deputy CEO and group director Kamal Vachani said stocks are sufficient for two to three months. He has been in personal contact with airline station managers in Kerala, Delhi, and Mumbai in India to keep food and vegetable supplies flowing into the UAE.
With approximately 30 to 50% of flights currently operational, he said, suppliers are using available cargo capacity, with excess volumes moved as overflow freight.
As air operations gradually normalise and the number of flights increases, retailers' dependence on exclusively chartering aircraft to bring in perishable food items has eased.
"We have taken decisive measures to mitigate logistical pressures and market fluctuations. As a result, the prices of essential commodities, including rice, edible oils, dairy products, and fresh produce, continue to remain stable across our stores,” Vachani said.
Al Maya stores are open around the clock and offer home delivery, both directly and through its own app, launched in January, as well as via Instashop, Careem, and Talabat.
Not exactly. Both Al Maya and Nesto report that fresh mutton and meat supplies are arriving regularly and selling out fast.
Vachani said demand for Indian mutton at Al Maya has been exceptional. "We've got a total of 1,500 kilos of Indian mutton in different batches in the past few days, and it all finished the same day of arrival. It showed how much people are craving Indian mutton,” he said.
At Nesto Hypermarkets, group business head Shanfeel Vannarath said the chain chartered a dedicated cargo flight last Sunday carrying 26 tonnes of fresh meat, primarily beef and mutton from Pakistan. Indian mutton and beef are due to arrive this week.
While air freight costs for perishables have risen, Nesto said it is absorbing those costs entirely rather than passing them on to customers.
“We are selling 25 essential products at a lower price than what we are paying for them,” Vannarath said. He cited onions as an example, currently retailing at Dh4.15 per kilogram against a purchase cost of Dh6. "It's a loss of almost Dh2 per kg. But we are considering this as a helping hand to our customers for their valuable support."
Retailers are not simply holding the line. They are actively broadening where they source from.
Vachani recently met farmers in Al Ain and is working to bring locally grown cucumbers, sweet melons, and tomatoes into Al Maya stores. "The UAE can produce good results for about eight to nine months of the year, and the taste is much better as the soil is fertile and the farms are high-tech," he said, adding that he plans to create a dedicated UAE corner in his stores to promote local produce and self-sufficiency.
At Adil Group of Supermarkets, chairman and managing director Dr Dhananjay Datar said his chain's sourcing resilience comes from years of cultivating trade ties across multiple countries. "We maintain deep-rooted trade connections, which gives us multiple sourcing corridors even when one route is under pressure," he said.
Datar acknowledged that the drop in air cargo capacity, which he said has fallen by over 22% across the Middle East, had created real logistical challenges. Al Adil has activated air freight for select essential and high-demand products to keep shelves stocked, absorbing the premium cost.
"The safety and food security of the communities we serve will always take precedence over cost considerations."
He said Al Adil's branches are well-stocked with essentials including rice, flour, cooking oil, ghee, masalas, canned goods, lentils, and dry foods. Jebel Ali port quickly resuming operations, he added, is an encouraging sign for the wider supply chain.
Amid all the logistical manoeuvring, retailers say their festive plans remain firmly in place.
At Nesto, Vannarath said the chain has already launched a half-price promotion ahead of Eid, with a separate offer planned for the Eid holidays themselves.
Union Coop confirmed its Ramadan promotions are continuing, with a new campaign already under way. All retailers are gearing up to announce their Eid offers.