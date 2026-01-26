Stakeholders look to converting discussions into tangible deliverables at Gulfood

Value remains a primary consideration for consumers, but it is increasingly defined by quality, transparency, and trust rather than price alone. We are seeing strong demand for value-driven product ranges, private labels, smart pack sizes, and clear price-to-quality propositions. Wellness continues to gain momentum, with consumers seeking products that support healthier lifestyles. Clean-label foods, functional ingredients, plant-based alternatives, free-from categories, and fortified products are expected to feature prominently. At Al Maya Group, we are positioning ourselves to lead these shifts through carefully curated assortments, expansion of our private label portfolio, continued investment in retail technology, and strong omnichannel capabilities.

■ Which product trends and retail innovations are expected to dominate Gulfood 2026 and how is Al Maya Group positioning itself to lead these shifts?

From a partnership standpoint, our focus is on strengthening relationships with existing partners and building new, future-oriented collaborations with global and regional suppliers. We are particularly interested in partnerships that go beyond transactional supply and enable co-creation, innovation, and shared growth. In terms of category expansion, Gulfood provides valuable exposure to emerging product segments and evolving consumer trends. We are actively evaluating opportunities across wellness-focused foods, functional and fortified products, plant-based alternatives, premium offerings, and next-generation halal innovations. Ultimately, our participation at Gulfood 2026 is outcome-driven. We expect to convert discussions into tangible deliverables, including strategic agreements, pilot programmes, and sourcing frameworks that support our growth ambitions across the UAE and wider region.

■ NRTC is participating at Gulfood this year. What are your key objectives for being at the show, and what major takeaways are you hoping to gain for the brand from this edition of Gulfood?

Our showcase at Gulfood Green 2026 represents NRTC Group’s evolution from a traditional fresh produce trader into a diversified, sustainability-led agri-food platform. Our objective is to demonstrate how our ecosystem, spanning global sourcing, local production, processing, and digital traceability, works in practice. We are focused on forging new supply partnerships, gaining sharper insights into customer demand, and identifying opportunities to scale responsible sourcing models.

■ From NRTC’s perspective, what are the biggest shifts you’re seeing in fresh produce demand across the GCC and wider Middle East, and how is the company adapting its sourcing and distribution strategy accordingly?

Across the GCC and wider Middle East, demand is shifting toward local production, enhanced traceability, and reduced food loss. NRTC is adapting through farm partnerships, projects like Mahsool, and initiatives such as Mazraati – Farm to Fork, while integrating brands like Taaza and Ripe Organic to meet differentiated consumer needs.

■ Freshness is won or lost through supply chain discipline. What operational or logistics innovations are NRTC prioritising right now to protect quality, reduce waste, and ensure reliability at scale?