GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
ADVERTISER’S CONTENT

Al Maya Group ushers in a new era of global food excellence at Gulfood 2026

Al Maya Group underscores its role as a driving force in the evolution of FMCG sourcing

Last updated:
GN Focus
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Al Maya Group ushers in a new era of global food excellence at Gulfood 2026
GN Archives

As stakeholders from every corner of the global food and beverage industry prepare to converge on Dubai for the 31st edition of Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group proudly underscores its role as a driving force in the evolution of FMCG sourcing, distribution, and retail excellence. Scheduled from January 26 to 30, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City, Gulfood 2026 has been expanded into a dual-venue event that will serve as the most comprehensive and influential global marketplace for food trade in history. This edition will feature thousands of exhibitors, representation from nearly 200 countries, and hundreds of thousands of products across 12 sector verticals, setting new benchmarks for scale, connectivity, and industry intelligence.

Under the theme The Global Food Reset, Gulfood 2026 will spotlight the imperatives of sustainable sourcing, digital transformation, resilient supply chains, and innovations that shape tomorrow’s food systems. Inaugural elements such as the Gulfood World Economy Summit and the Future Food500 forum will convene global leaders, policymakers, CEOs, and technologists to discuss actionable strategies for food security, climate-smart value chains, and new growth pathways.

As a longstanding participant and strategic partner in the global food ecosystem, Al Maya Group is positioned to demonstrate its continued leadership and commitment to shaping the future of food trade across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Strategic vision in a transforming global marketplace

Al Maya Group’s legacy — rooted in four decades of distribution excellence since its founding in 1982 — has established a strong footprint throughout the GCC and beyond. With an expansive distribution network and a vast portfolio of international and regional brands, the Group remains focused on meeting dynamic consumer demands while fuelling sustainable industry growth.

Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner, comments, “Gulfood 2026 is more than a global expo — it is the nerve centre of food trade, innovation, and strategic alliances. As we engage with partners from across continents, Al Maya Group will not only showcase our curated brand portfolio, but also demonstrate how digital intelligence, sustainability, and future-focused supply chain platforms are reshaping food distribution across the region. We remain committed to bridging global manufacturing excellence with the evolving needs of consumers in the Middle East and beyond.”

A diverse portfolio anchored in consumer trust

At Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group will spotlight its wide-ranging portfolio of household and specialty brands that have become staples in GCC markets:

Pantry, staples, and beverages

• Aeroplane pickles and condiments

• Ashoka frozen vegetables

• Birla Tea and other beverage lines

• Kohinoor and Indian Harvest basmati rice and staples

Dairy & nutrition

• Gowardhan premium ghee, paneer, and dairy products

• Go Badam and nutritious beverage offerings

Oils & specialty foods

• KLF Coconut Oil

• RRO Mustard Oil

Lifestyle & personal care

- Kamasutra range including condoms and deodorants

Al Maya’s portfolio reflects both deep category expertise and an ability to respond to shifting consumer preferences for quality, authenticity, and value.

Technology, supply chain innovation, and market reach

Aligned with industry shifts emphasised at Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group continues to advance its technological infrastructure to enable efficient, scalable, and responsive operations across its distribution and retail channels.

Investments in advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), automated order fulfillment, mobile sales force automation, and business intelligence tools have strengthened end-to-end supply chain visibility and responsiveness — ensuring product freshness, compliance, and on-time delivery.

The Group’s integrated capabilities now support operations across the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, serving several retail outlets, more than 500 business partners, and thousands of B2B clients region-wide.

Invitation to collaborate and innovate

During Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group will engage with global manufacturers, innovators, investors, and strategic partners to explore new alliances, co-creation opportunities, and scalable distribution models that reinforce competitiveness within the global food economy. The company’s booth will serve as a nexus for business discussions, product showcases, and insights into expanding market trends.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Visitors at an earlier edition of Gulfood

Discussions become tangible deliverables at Gulfood

1h ago4m read
Countries see excellent representation at Gulfood

Countries see excellent representation at Gulfood

2h ago4m read
Gulfood 2026 expands across DWTC and Expo City Dubai

Gulfood 2026 marks first two-venue edition in Dubai

4m read
The world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event returns in January with two sold-out venues and a record-setting 280,000 sqm of event space.

Dubai will host its biggest ever Gulfood in 2026

2m read