Al Maya Group ushers in a new era of global food excellence at Gulfood 2026

As stakeholders from every corner of the global food and beverage industry prepare to converge on Dubai for the 31st edition of Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group proudly underscores its role as a driving force in the evolution of FMCG sourcing, distribution, and retail excellence. Scheduled from January 26 to 30, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City, Gulfood 2026 has been expanded into a dual-venue event that will serve as the most comprehensive and influential global marketplace for food trade in history. This edition will feature thousands of exhibitors, representation from nearly 200 countries, and hundreds of thousands of products across 12 sector verticals, setting new benchmarks for scale, connectivity, and industry intelligence.