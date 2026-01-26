Al Maya Group ushers in a new era of global food excellence at Gulfood 2026

Al Maya Group underscores its role as a driving force in the evolution of FMCG sourcing
As stakeholders from every corner of the global food and beverage industry prepare to converge on Dubai for the 31st edition of Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group proudly underscores its role as a driving force in the evolution of FMCG sourcing, distribution, and retail excellence. Scheduled from January 26 to 30, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City, Gulfood 2026 has been expanded into a dual-venue event that will serve as the most comprehensive and influential global marketplace for food trade in history. This edition will feature thousands of exhibitors, representation from nearly 200 countries, and hundreds of thousands of products across 12 sector verticals, setting new benchmarks for scale, connectivity, and industry intelligence.
Under the theme The Global Food Reset, Gulfood 2026 will spotlight the imperatives of sustainable sourcing, digital transformation, resilient supply chains, and innovations that shape tomorrow’s food systems. Inaugural elements such as the Gulfood World Economy Summit and the Future Food500 forum will convene global leaders, policymakers, CEOs, and technologists to discuss actionable strategies for food security, climate-smart value chains, and new growth pathways.
As a longstanding participant and strategic partner in the global food ecosystem, Al Maya Group is positioned to demonstrate its continued leadership and commitment to shaping the future of food trade across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
Al Maya Group’s legacy — rooted in four decades of distribution excellence since its founding in 1982 — has established a strong footprint throughout the GCC and beyond. With an expansive distribution network and a vast portfolio of international and regional brands, the Group remains focused on meeting dynamic consumer demands while fuelling sustainable industry growth.
Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner, comments, “Gulfood 2026 is more than a global expo — it is the nerve centre of food trade, innovation, and strategic alliances. As we engage with partners from across continents, Al Maya Group will not only showcase our curated brand portfolio, but also demonstrate how digital intelligence, sustainability, and future-focused supply chain platforms are reshaping food distribution across the region. We remain committed to bridging global manufacturing excellence with the evolving needs of consumers in the Middle East and beyond.”
At Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group will spotlight its wide-ranging portfolio of household and specialty brands that have become staples in GCC markets:
• Aeroplane pickles and condiments
• Ashoka frozen vegetables
• Birla Tea and other beverage lines
• Kohinoor and Indian Harvest basmati rice and staples
• Gowardhan premium ghee, paneer, and dairy products
• Go Badam and nutritious beverage offerings
Oils & specialty foods
• KLF Coconut Oil
• RRO Mustard Oil
- Kamasutra range including condoms and deodorants
Al Maya’s portfolio reflects both deep category expertise and an ability to respond to shifting consumer preferences for quality, authenticity, and value.
Aligned with industry shifts emphasised at Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group continues to advance its technological infrastructure to enable efficient, scalable, and responsive operations across its distribution and retail channels.
Investments in advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), automated order fulfillment, mobile sales force automation, and business intelligence tools have strengthened end-to-end supply chain visibility and responsiveness — ensuring product freshness, compliance, and on-time delivery.
The Group’s integrated capabilities now support operations across the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, serving several retail outlets, more than 500 business partners, and thousands of B2B clients region-wide.
During Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group will engage with global manufacturers, innovators, investors, and strategic partners to explore new alliances, co-creation opportunities, and scalable distribution models that reinforce competitiveness within the global food economy. The company’s booth will serve as a nexus for business discussions, product showcases, and insights into expanding market trends.
