Gulfood 2026 opens across two Dubai venues for the first time

Gulfood expands across two venues, drawing global buyers, brands and food-tech
Dubai: Gulfood opens today in Dubai with a first that redefines the scale of global trade exhibitions. The world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event is running simultaneously across two mega venues, Dubai World Trade Centre and the newly expanded Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, marking a turning point for the global food industry and for Dubai’s role in it.
Running from January 26 to 30, Gulfood 2026 occupies more than 280,000 square metres of fully sold-out exhibition space, delivering a 100% expansion in a single year. The event also becomes the first global show to unveil the upgraded Dubai Exhibition Centre, a $2.7 billion development designed to anchor the city’s next phase of mega-scale business events.
The decision to operate across two venues reflects both rising demand from exhibitors and the growing complexity of global food supply chains. Gulfood brings together more than 8,500 exhibitors showcasing 1.5 million products from 195 countries, compressing global sourcing, deal-making and negotiation into a five-day window.
“This is a world-record moment for Gulfood, Dubai and the global food and beverage industry,” said Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president at Dubai World Trade Centre and chief executive of KAOUN International, the organiser of Gulfood. “In a single year, we have achieved 100% growth, delivering the world’s largest annual F&B event across two mega venues simultaneously, a first in global exhibition history.”
She added that the expansion was about more than size. “This milestone goes beyond scale to impact, redefining how giga-scale events are designed, delivered and experienced, and proving such ambition is fully achievable and transformative.”
Dubai World Trade Centre continues to host core sectors including beverages, dairy, fats and oils, meat and poultry, seafood and global power brands. It also anchors Gulfood Startups, which brings together more than 250 founders, investors and innovators working across food-tech, agri-tech and next-generation food systems.
Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai debuts as the home of World Food and the expanded Rice, Pulses and Grains sectors, placing global staple commodities within Dubai’s future growth corridor. The move reinforces the city’s role in food redistribution, logistics and long-term supply security.
India takes centre stage at this year’s edition as Official Country Partner, represented by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. The country brings its largest-ever delegation to Gulfood, with more than 600 exhibitors including brands such as Amul and Rasna.
“We are excited to be part of Gulfood 2026 as the Partner Country, particularly as the show enters a new chapter with the expansion to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City,” said Abishek Dev, chairman of APEDA. He said the platform plays a vital role in accelerating India’s agri-export ambitions.
One of the most notable shifts this year is the launch of three new sectors at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Gulfood Fresh, Gulfood Logistics and Gulfood Grocery Trade. Together, they reflect how perishables, cold-chain efficiency and resilient supply networks have moved to the centre of food security strategies.
Gulfood Fresh brings together growers, exporters, logistics providers and policymakers at a time when the Middle East imports more than 85% of its food requirements. Population growth, urbanisation and rising demand for year-round fresh produce have made the segment strategically important for the region.
Global producers and regional champions including FRESH DEL MONTE, NRTC, Silal and UniFrutti are joined by international pavilions from countries such as India, France, Australia, Türkiye, Egypt, Thailand, China, Rwanda and Kenya.
Participation from logistics leaders including DP World, Maersk and MSC underlines how closely trade, infrastructure and food security have become intertwined.
The Big Deal Hub, the event’s flagship buyer-seller programme, connects exhibitors with procurement leaders through structured matchmaking and targeted mandates.
Confirmed participants include Cybera Capital, Panamex Groupe and Presidente Supermarket, reflecting strong demand from retailers, distributors and foodservice operators seeking multi-market sourcing.
“The Big Deal Hub gives us direct access to a broad mix of suppliers aligned to our regional trading requirements,” said Sergio Paz, chief executive of Latino Trading Imports. He said the expanded format offers greater flexibility to place larger orders across multiple markets.
Gulfood Startups positions Dubai as a launchpad for food-tech founders seeking to scale globally. Innovations on display span alternative proteins, precision fermentation, AI-driven food intelligence, automated supply chains and sustainable processing technologies.
Embedded within the programme is the World Agri-FoodTech Startup Challenge, which features a $135,000 prize fund and live pitching sessions judged on scalability, market relevance and impact.
“Embedded within Gulfood’s unmatched ecosystem, Gulfood Startups offers founders something few markets can,” LohMirmand said. “Direct access to global buyers, investors, distributors and policymakers in a single, connected environment.”
The challenge is supported by partners including DMCC and the India Middle East Agri-Alliance, reflecting a push to connect innovation with commercial pathways.
