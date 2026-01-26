Gulfood 2026 opens across two Dubai venues for the first time

Dubai: Gulfood opens today in Dubai with a first that redefines the scale of global trade exhibitions. The world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event is running simultaneously across two mega venues, Dubai World Trade Centre and the newly expanded Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, marking a turning point for the global food industry and for Dubai’s role in it.

One of the most notable shifts this year is the launch of three new sectors at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Gulfood Fresh, Gulfood Logistics and Gulfood Grocery Trade. Together, they reflect how perishables, cold-chain efficiency and resilient supply networks have moved to the centre of food security strategies.

“We are excited to be part of Gulfood 2026 as the Partner Country, particularly as the show enters a new chapter with the expansion to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City,” said Abishek Dev, chairman of APEDA. He said the platform plays a vital role in accelerating India’s agri-export ambitions.

