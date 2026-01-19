Gulfood 2026 set to become Dubai’s largest food trade show

Dubai: Dubai will host the largest edition of Gulfood ever in January 2026, with the global food and beverage exhibition running at two mega venues for the first time. The show will take place from January 26 to 30 at Dubai World Trade Centre and the newly expanded Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, covering more than 280,000 square metres of sold-out space.

“This is a world-record moment for Gulfood, Dubai and the global food and beverage industry," said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre and CEO of KAOUN International. "In a single year, we have achieved 100% growth, delivering the world’s largest annual F&B event across two mega venues simultaneously, a first in global exhibition history. This milestone goes beyond scale to impact, redefining how giga-scale events are designed, delivered and experienced, and proving such ambition is fully achievable and transformative.

“We are excited to be part of Gulfood 2026 as the Partner Country, particularly as the show enters a new chapter with the expansion to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City," said Abishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA. "As Partner Country, we are committed to strengthening India’s presence in global markets, and Gulfood continues to play a vital role in accelerating our agri-export growth story.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.