Global Food Week 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi with a focus on sustainable innovation

Abu Dhabi hosts companies from 75 countries, totaling 2,070 participants at major event
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Global Food Week officially kicked off this morning (Monday) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event, taking place from October 21 to 23, brings together a wide range of local and international participants, including decision-makers, experts, and leading global companies in the food and agriculture sectors.
This year’s edition features the participation of 2,070 companies from 75 countries, including 18 first-time participants. Emirati companies represent 1,055 exhibitors and brands, accounting for 51% of total participants.
Organised by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of “Modon”, in partnership with ADAFSA, the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the event has drawn record participation from both public and private sectors. It features an extensive showcase of global brands and companies across key segments, including food innovation, agri-tech, supply chain and logistics, sustainability and healthy nutrition, and food security and policy development.
Strategic partnership with the FAO
The Global Food Week is held in strategic partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) a cornerstone in supporting global food security and agricultural sustainability. Building on its active role in last year’s edition, the FAO continues to enrich global dialogue on food challenges, presenting innovative scientific insights and policy recommendations to address climate change and promote sustainable production.
This year, the FAO is represented by a high-level delegation, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for dialogue and collaborative action in this vital sector. The partnership underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing international cooperation to address global food security challenges and strengthen its role as a key player in fostering sustainable food systems.
Record growth across all metrics
The current edition of Global Food Week has achieved record growth across all performance indicators exhibition space, number of exhibitors, and participating countries. Exhibition space increased by 15% to reach 33,542 square meters, while the number of exhibitors and brands rose by 9% compared to the previous edition.
The number of participating countries also grew by 11%, from 67 to 75 nations, with 18 countries joining for the first time. Emirati companies make up 51% of total participants, representing 1,055 companies and brands.
Additionally, 543 exhibitors and brands are participating for the first time this year, reflecting the growing global demand from leading corporations and decision-makers eager to engage with the event now firmly established as a leading international platform for food innovation, agri-tech, and sustainable development.
Abu Dhabi date palm exhibition
The 11th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, running concurrently with Global Food Week, brings together representatives from 20 date-producing and processing countries across 90 pavilions, showcasing leading producers, exporters, and innovators in the sector.
The exhibition highlights Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for collaboration and partnership-building in date cultivation and production. As a strategic and culturally significant food, dates represent both tradition and innovation in global food systems particularly amid the challenges of climate change and rising food demand, underscoring the need for more sustainable and efficient agricultural practices.
Operational excellence and readiness
Ahmad Al Obaidli, Chief Operating Officer at ADNEC Group, stated:
“Global Food Week is one of ADNEC Group’s flagship events, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers from across the world. At ADNEC Abu Dhabi, we believe that the success of any global event begins with the efficiency and readiness of our operational teams, who work tirelessly to deliver events that reflect the prestige and reputation of Abu Dhabi.”
The event also features significant participation from the AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster under ADIO, which is launching the region’s first Alternative Proteins initiative during the event. This initiative provides an interactive platform that connects investors with innovators to develop more efficient and sustainable food systems reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for innovation and investment.
“Alternative proteins” – Strengthening the innovation ecosystem
As one of the main features of this year’s edition, the Alternative Proteins event aims to accelerate innovation in the food sector by bringing together leading innovators, food and beverage companies, regulators, investors, academic institutions, and service providers. The goal is to drive the transition toward more innovative and sustainable food production systems.
Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 and Capital Events (part of ADNEC Group), said:
“Innovation in the food sector plays a pivotal role in supporting food ecosystems, achieving self-sufficiency, and building a more sustainable future for the food and agricultural industries—while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s leadership in innovation and strategic investment, including in alternative food sources.”
Fatma Al Dhaheri, Director of AGWA at ADIO, added:
“This initiative serves as a unique global platform that unites innovators, regulators, and investors under one umbrella, accelerating the pace of innovation and enhancing the sector’s sustainability. It reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global meeting point where investments and pioneering ideas converge to build an efficient, integrated food system that supports food security locally and globally.”
A global platform for dialogue and collaboration
The alternative proteins event will provide a global platform to explore opportunities and challenges across four key areas:
1. Regulatory alignment to fast-track innovative products to market.
2. Facilitating access to finance to help companies expand globally from Abu Dhabi.
3. Exploring the role of food innovation in supporting global and local food security.
4. Enhancing collaboration within Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem to drive food system transformation.
Strategic partnerships and new programs
This edition also features the Hosted Buyers Program, which brings together over 400 international corporate representatives to meet with local suppliers, forge partnerships, and explore collaboration opportunities.
For the first time, the event will host several new initiatives, including:
The AgriTech Forum, the first dedicated platform for agri-innovation startups.
The Agricultural Investment Exhibition, showcasing opportunities in the agricultural sector and its role in sustainable economic growth.
The Alternative Proteins (PALT) event the first of its kind in the region highlighting the latest advancements in sustainable food production, organised by AGWA under ADIO.
