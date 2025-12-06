Dubai: As the most anticipated moment of the Formula 1 season unfolds at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the global spotlight is often trained on the drivers and the high-speed drama. However, the integrity and safety of the championship finale rest squarely on the shoulders of the volunteer marshals, a highly trained and disciplined community working in seamless coordination to manage every incident on track. Marshalling at the F1 championship showdown is the critical, often unseen, operation that ensures the event meets global safety standards and concludes successfully.