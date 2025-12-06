750 marshals secure F1 finale. 33% female, 85% retention, 50-75 hours training.
Dubai: As the most anticipated moment of the Formula 1 season unfolds at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the global spotlight is often trained on the drivers and the high-speed drama. However, the integrity and safety of the championship finale rest squarely on the shoulders of the volunteer marshals, a highly trained and disciplined community working in seamless coordination to manage every incident on track. Marshalling at the F1 championship showdown is the critical, often unseen, operation that ensures the event meets global safety standards and concludes successfully.
The marshal operation at the Yas Marina Circuit, coordinated by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) in collaboration with Ethara, is the ultimate expression of preparation and precision. It requires hundreds of volunteers, trained for months to respond instantly and accurately to any scenario, from a minor spin to a major accident.
Flag Official Maha Faez Younes, a veteran returning for her fifth season, highlighted the demanding nature of the role. “You quickly realise the scale of preparation behind this, the effort, organisation and months of training needed to ensure safety and smooth operation,” she stated. This effort is not casual; it requires 50-75 hours of intensive EMSO-led training per person each year.
Their training is comprehensive, covering every potential emergency on the 5.281-kilometre circuit. Younes confirmed that the training “covers rapid intervention, fire handling, rescue and communication, preparing us to work under pressure with accuracy and focus.” They are the first responders, the eyes of Race Control, and the human shield ensuring the safety of drivers, support staff, and spectators.
Beyond the technical demands, marshalling at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a profound act of community engagement and national pride. The 750-plus marshals reflect the UAE’s diverse society, with 22% of them Emiratis, alongside volunteers from across the multicultural population.
Sector Chief Mohamed Malek AlHammadi shared the sense of honour in supporting the nation's flagship sporting event. “Being part of such a major global event in Abu Dhabi feels exciting and rewarding, and I’m proud to help make it run safely and smoothly,” he said. The goal is to inspire others, as he hopes the initiative “shows others that we can play an active role in major global events and inspire more people to get involved and contribute.”
The retention rate, which stands at an impressively high 85%, underscores the deep commitment of this group, with many marshals returning for three to five seasons. This collective knowledge is essential, as the marshals are not simply spectators but experienced professionals, with the largest age groups spanning from 21 to over 41 years old.
The work of these marshals is vital to the massive scale of the Grand Prix, which attracted 192,000 fans in 2024, with nearly 70% travelling from overseas. Their disciplined operation allows the entire mega-event, the twilight race, the world-class entertainment, the After-Race Concerts, and the global broadcast to millions to proceed safely and without interruption.
Marshalling at the F1 championship showdown means being a part of a global event, accepting the responsibility for rapid response, and embodying the highest standards of safety and professionalism in one of the world's most high-stakes sporting arenas. They are the essential, orange-clad community that turns a high-risk, high-speed event into a spectacle of controlled excitement.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox