GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

Etihad Airways' A380 stuns crowd with low flypast at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Superjumbo and Al Fursan open race day with a striking twilight display

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Etihad Airways' A380 and Al Fursan delivered a perfectly timed aerial salute at sunset.
Etihad Airways' A380 and Al Fursan delivered a perfectly timed aerial salute at sunset.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways set the tone for the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a striking low-altitude flypast over Yas Marina Circuit, soaring at just 500 feet moments before the start of the race. The manoeuvre, now a firm race-day tradition, once again delivered the spectacle that fans have come to expect at the region’s biggest sport-and-entertainment weekend.

The airline’s Airbus A380 made its sweep across the circuit during twilight, perfectly timed as the track shifted from sunset to floodlights. The Superjumbo was joined by the Al Fursan Aerobatic Team, which painted the sky in red, green and black — a vivid tribute to the UAE flag and a highlight for the packed grandstands below.

The flypast was led by Etihad’s senior pilots: Captain Adel Al Zubaidi, Captain Azizan Bin Othman, Captain Harris Kynigos and Captain Abdulla Alafeefi. Their formation delivered a smooth, precisely coordinated moment that has become one of the most recognisable elements of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Captain Al Zubaidi, who commanded the A380, said the experience remains as powerful as ever. “Yas Marina Circuit looks incredible from the air, and we know tens of thousands are watching. It’s a special moment to represent my country and pass over the track just after the national anthem. To represent the UAE while the world is watching is truly meaningful,” he said.

This year marked Captain Al Zubaidi’s eighth Grand Prix flypast. He also led the very first one in 2009, flying the inaugural Etihad-liveried A340 over the circuit.

Arik De, Etihad Airways’ Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said the annual flypast is now part of the city’s identity. “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brings incredible energy to the capital. We began this tradition in 2009, and it’s an honour to see the Etihad livery soaring above such an iconic event each year,” he said.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Cuban actress Ana de Armas (C) walks in the paddock ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2025.

Watch: Celebrities spotted at Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

2h ago2m read
McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri drives during the second practice session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 5, 2025.

The world is watching as Abu Dhabi shines in F1 finale

4m read
The team spans generations, with the largest groups between 21 and 30 years old at 30%, and those 41 and above close behind at 28%.

How 750 marshals keep F1 safe at Yas Marina

3m read
Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari and his team pose for a group photograph at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 at the Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday.

Gearing up for Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit

2m read