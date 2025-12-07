The Superjumbo and Al Fursan open race day with a striking twilight display
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways set the tone for the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a striking low-altitude flypast over Yas Marina Circuit, soaring at just 500 feet moments before the start of the race. The manoeuvre, now a firm race-day tradition, once again delivered the spectacle that fans have come to expect at the region’s biggest sport-and-entertainment weekend.
The airline’s Airbus A380 made its sweep across the circuit during twilight, perfectly timed as the track shifted from sunset to floodlights. The Superjumbo was joined by the Al Fursan Aerobatic Team, which painted the sky in red, green and black — a vivid tribute to the UAE flag and a highlight for the packed grandstands below.
The flypast was led by Etihad’s senior pilots: Captain Adel Al Zubaidi, Captain Azizan Bin Othman, Captain Harris Kynigos and Captain Abdulla Alafeefi. Their formation delivered a smooth, precisely coordinated moment that has become one of the most recognisable elements of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Captain Al Zubaidi, who commanded the A380, said the experience remains as powerful as ever. “Yas Marina Circuit looks incredible from the air, and we know tens of thousands are watching. It’s a special moment to represent my country and pass over the track just after the national anthem. To represent the UAE while the world is watching is truly meaningful,” he said.
This year marked Captain Al Zubaidi’s eighth Grand Prix flypast. He also led the very first one in 2009, flying the inaugural Etihad-liveried A340 over the circuit.
Arik De, Etihad Airways’ Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said the annual flypast is now part of the city’s identity. “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brings incredible energy to the capital. We began this tradition in 2009, and it’s an honour to see the Etihad livery soaring above such an iconic event each year,” he said.
