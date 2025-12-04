Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: How Lando Norris can win his first-ever F1 title?

Abu Dhabi: It all comes down to the final race of the season, and fans are in for a thrilling showdown at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the Yas Marina Circuit will set the stage for a three-way battle for the title on Sunday.

Norris won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, but if he falters and fails to repeat that performance, Piastri’s only hope would be for teams like Mercedes or Ferrari to step up and help him close the gap to his rivals.

Verstappen, who had been in danger of falling out of the title race entirely, has clawed his way back. After a brilliant performance that saw him leapfrog Piastri in the standings, Verstappen now finds himself within striking distance of his fifth consecutive world championship. If he wins in Abu Dhabi, coupled with Norris finishing no higher than fourth, the Dutchman would clinch the title — a remarkable comeback, especially after he was 104 points behind earlier in the season.

Norris, who could have been leading the championship but for his shocking disqualification in Las Vegas, enters the season finale with 408 points, holding a slender 12-point lead over Verstappen (392 points). Piastri is still mathematically in the fight, sitting just four points behind Verstappen, but his chances of winning the title are real slim.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.