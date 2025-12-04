Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: How Lando Norris can win his first-ever F1 title?

For the first time since 2010, three drivers are in the hunt for the championship
Abu Dhabi: It all comes down to the final race of the season, and fans are in for a thrilling showdown at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the Yas Marina Circuit will set the stage for a three-way battle for the title on Sunday.
For the first time since 2010, three drivers are in the hunt for the championship: McLaren’s Lando Norris, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.
Norris, who could have been leading the championship but for his shocking disqualification in Las Vegas, enters the season finale with 408 points, holding a slender 12-point lead over Verstappen (392 points). Piastri is still mathematically in the fight, sitting just four points behind Verstappen, but his chances of winning the title are real slim.
For Norris, it’s simple: finish in the top three at Yas Marina, and he’s the world champion. No matter where his rivals finish, a podium result is all he needs to secure the title.
But what if Norris doesn’t finish on the podium?
Verstappen, who had been in danger of falling out of the title race entirely, has clawed his way back. After a brilliant performance that saw him leapfrog Piastri in the standings, Verstappen now finds himself within striking distance of his fifth consecutive world championship. If he wins in Abu Dhabi, coupled with Norris finishing no higher than fourth, the Dutchman would clinch the title — a remarkable comeback, especially after he was 104 points behind earlier in the season.
Norris won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, but if he falters and fails to repeat that performance, Piastri’s only hope would be for teams like Mercedes or Ferrari to step up and help him close the gap to his rivals.
For Piastri to take the championship, he needs a win, or at least a second-place finish, while hoping that both Norris and Verstappen fail to make it onto the podium.
