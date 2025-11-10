Abu Dhabi set to crown a first-time F1 champion

Norris in pole position to win his maiden drivers’ title at the Yas Marina Circuit
Abu Dhabi: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved pivotal once again in the Formula 1 title race on Sunday, as McLaren’s Lando Norris laid to rest the ghost of last season’s rain-soaked disaster that saw him slide off the track and veer off the title chase in his pursuit of eventual champion Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
No such problems for the Briton this time though, as he mastered the dry conditions in Sao Paulo with aplomb, leading from the front and opening up a 24-point lead over teammate Oscar Piastri that sees him in pole position to claim his maiden world championship, come Abu Dhabi in December.
Sure, there are still races in Las Vegas and Qatar to go in between, with a sprint race thrown in as well, but with just 83 points up for grabs from the remaining races, and with Piastri seemingly a shadow of his earlier dominant self, it does look like the ultimate prize in Formula 1 is heading the Briton’s way.
Norris, though, is well aware of the pitfalls between now and the Sunday evening finale under lights at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 7. Asked about the title race following his commanding win in Brazil, he said: "I'm not thinking about it, not yet, not at all. It's a great win, but to see Max and how quick he was today. That's where my mind is at. And there is a long way to go."
The Briton has his reasons for still being so wary despite his seemingly insurmountable 49-point lead over the four-time world champion. With Verstappen finishing third in Brazil after starting from the pit lane following a total overhaul of his car caused by a traumatic qualifying that saw the 28-year-old Dutchman exit in Q1, Norris can’t help but look nervously over his shoulder.
And like he said post-race, what’s worrying him is the fact that he finished just 10 seconds ahead of the Dutchman, who had to also deal with a puncture that forced an extra pit stop, meaning Norris will be glad of his sizeable lead given Las Vegas has not been a happy hunting ground for him, with the 25-year-old British driver finishing sixth behind Verstappen in last-year’s title-deciding race.
Having said that, the only realistic threat to Norris still remains his teammate Piastri, whose championship hopes were dealt a severe blow in Brazil owing to a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who finished second, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was taken out in that Turn One incident.
The 24-year-old Australian said he would continue to fight for the title by doing his best in the final three rounds of the championship in Las Vegas, Doha and Abu Dhabi. "I'll just try to get the most out of it as I can," he said. "I think today the penalty was one thing, but I don't think the pace was at a level I wanted it to be.”
Norris now has 390 points ahead of Piastri on 366 and Verstappen on 341 and with 58 points for the taking heading into the Abu Dhabi weekend, one senses that the Briton is putting up a cautious front, despite inwardly knowing that he has done what was needed to be done at the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, coming away with the full 33 points and leaving his competition in the dust.
Safe to say, fans in Abu Dhabi can now begin preparations for the coronation of a first-time Formula 1 champion in less than a month’s time.
