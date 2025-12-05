GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
PHOTOS
PHOTOS
Photos /
Sports

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix moments: Excitement rises ahead of the 2025 F1 showdown

The final race of the Formula 1 season takes place on Sunday, December 7

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Lando Norris set the pace in the opening practice session of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, topping the timesheets ahead of championship rival Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Lando Norris set the pace in the opening practice session of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, topping the timesheets ahead of championship rival Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
AFP
1/10
Nine rookies took to the track in the first practice at Yas Marina, injecting fresh energy into the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, as Kick Sauber’s Nico Hülkenberg delivered one of the few full-time driver runs.
AP
2/10
Racing fans gather at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, bringing energy and excitement to the season’s final showdown.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/10
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen pushes through the first practice session at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, sharpening his pace for the season finale.
AP
4/10
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri arrives for the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.
AP
5/10
Team RB’s Isack Hadjar of France steers his car through the first practice session.
AP
6/10
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prepares for the first practice session as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend begins.
AP
7/10
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies listens to radio traffic during second practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
AP
8/10
McLaren’s Lando Norris of Britain makes a pit stop during the first practice session for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
AP
9/10
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during the second practice for the he Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.
AP
10/10
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi,
AP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari and his team pose for a group photograph at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 at the Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday.

Gearing up for Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit

2m read
Over the years, Yas Marina Circuit has evolved from a desert vision into a world-renowned motorsport hub, hosting the season-ending Formula 1 Grand Prix and a range of international events, becoming a symbol of innovation, speed, and the UAE’s growing presence in global racing.

Inside Yas Marina Circuit’s rise to racing powerhouse

3m read
The Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 stars spotted as they arrive in UAE

2m read
The Yas Marina Circuit that hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Abu Dhabi set to crown a first-time F1 champion

3m read