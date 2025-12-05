Make the most of the event by staying close to the action
As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 returns to Yas Island this winter, the excitement around the city grows louder than the engines. The season finale of Formula 1 has become one of the region’s biggest lifestyle weekends where sport, culture, food, and adventure all come together. Whether you’re flying in for the race or you’re a UAE resident soaking up the atmosphere, here’s your curated guide to the best things to enjoy around the Grand Prix.
Yas Island transforms into a full-on festival throughout the weekend. It’s vibrant, colorful, and full of activities for every age.
Wander through Yas Marina for breakfast by the water and prime people-watching.
Explore the fan zones featuring simulators, merch drops, driver interactions, and live entertainment.
Enjoy the after-race atmosphere across lounges and hotels offering relaxed evening events, music, and themed experiences.
When you’re not trackside, Yas Island’s world-famous theme parks keep the excitement going.
Ferrari World for adrenaline-filled coasters and racing simulators.
Warner Bros. World for fun, character meet-and-greets, and fully indoor adventures.
Yas Waterworld for a refreshing break that families and friends will love.
If you want a calmer, more thoughtful escape during GP week, Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene is the perfect contrast.
Zayed National Museum: a beautifully designed tribute to the UAE’s heritage.
Natural History Museum: a fascinating journey from prehistoric fossils to future science.
Saadiyat Cultural District: art galleries, beaches, and the architectural masterpiece of Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Balance the excitement with activities that help you slow down.
Kayak through the mangroves at sunset for peaceful views.
Spend a serene afternoon at Saadiyat Beach, with its soft sand and blue waters.
Treat yourself to a spa day at one of Yas Island’s luxury hotels.
GP week is one of Abu Dhabi’s best times for dining, the city brings out its most creative menus and exciting pop-ups.
Rooftop dinners overlooking the circuit for unforgettable views.
Food stalls and casual bites around Yas for quick stops between race sessions.
Emirati and Arabic-fusion restaurants for a delicious local touch.
Make the most of the event by staying close to the action.
Choose a marina-view hotel for the ultimate race ambience.
Enjoy relaxed mornings by the pool before heading out.
Take a sunset stroll along the promenade one of the prettiest moments of the day.
Once the sun sets, Yas Island keeps the mood lively in a wholesome, upbeat way.
• Rooftops showcasing music, live acts, and themed experiences.
• Beachside venues with sunset-to-evening chill-out sessions.
• Family-friendly spots around the marina offering games, performances, and great views.
If someone isn’t into racing, no worries. Abu Dhabi has something for everyone.
Yas Mall for boutique shopping.
Desert adventures like dune bashing or camel riding.
Art cafés and quiet lounges for peaceful breaks away from the crowds.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 isn’t just a race, it’s a full lifestyle experience. From cultural moments to coastal breaks, world-class dining, and family-friendly fun, the city turns into a playground of excitement and discovery. Whether you’re here for the action on the track or the atmosphere around it, you’ll leave with memories powered by more than engines.
