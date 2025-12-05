As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 returns to Yas Island this winter, the excitement around the city grows louder than the engines. The season finale of Formula 1 has become one of the region’s biggest lifestyle weekends where sport, culture, food, and adventure all come together. Whether you’re flying in for the race or you’re a UAE resident soaking up the atmosphere, here’s your curated guide to the best things to enjoy around the Grand Prix.