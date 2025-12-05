Gear up UAE: Mastercard debuts Access Pass as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fever peaks

As the UAE gears up for another blockbuster Formula 1 season finale in the capital, Mastercard has selected the country as the debut market for its newest global consumer-engagement platform, Mastercard Access Pass.

The launch, in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and the McLaren Formula 1 Team, positions the UAE at the forefront of a digital-first initiative aimed at strengthening how brands connect with customers.

A frictionless gateway

Access Pass allows issuers and partners to deliver exclusive benefits, personalised content, and tailored digital card art without issuing a new physical card. Mastercard describes the programme as a way to instantly layer “digital designs and special benefits” onto an existing debit, credit, or prepaid card. FAB cardholders can simply tap through their mobile app to activate Access Pass benefits, making the UAE the first market where consumers can access the new platform.

The debut activation, the McLaren Racing Mastercard Pass, is expected to resonate strongly with UAE motorsport fans, particularly as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix draws global attention. FAB Mastercard users who sign up will receive limited-edition McLaren card art, a McLaren Plus membership, access to curated events and merchandise, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content designed specifically for Pass holders. The launch comes shortly after Mastercard confirmed it will become an official naming partner for McLaren starting in 2026.