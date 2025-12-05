Gear up UAE: Mastercard debuts Access Pass as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fever peaks

Mastercard’s UAE Access Pass with McLaren and FAB puts fans in the driver’s seat
As the UAE gears up for another blockbuster Formula 1 season finale in the capital, Mastercard has selected the country as the debut market for its newest global consumer-engagement platform, Mastercard Access Pass.
The launch, in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and the McLaren Formula 1 Team, positions the UAE at the forefront of a digital-first initiative aimed at strengthening how brands connect with customers.
Access Pass allows issuers and partners to deliver exclusive benefits, personalised content, and tailored digital card art without issuing a new physical card. Mastercard describes the programme as a way to instantly layer “digital designs and special benefits” onto an existing debit, credit, or prepaid card. FAB cardholders can simply tap through their mobile app to activate Access Pass benefits, making the UAE the first market where consumers can access the new platform.
The debut activation, the McLaren Racing Mastercard Pass, is expected to resonate strongly with UAE motorsport fans, particularly as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix draws global attention. FAB Mastercard users who sign up will receive limited-edition McLaren card art, a McLaren Plus membership, access to curated events and merchandise, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content designed specifically for Pass holders. The launch comes shortly after Mastercard confirmed it will become an official naming partner for McLaren starting in 2026.
“Sports unite us like nothing else – you might change your car or your home, but your team is forever,” said Jorn Lambert, Chief Product Officer at Mastercard. “With Mastercard Access Pass, we’ve created a seamless digital gateway to the passions that matter most to our cardholders. Together with incredible partners like the McLaren Formula 1 Team and FAB, we’re delivering exclusive experiences – starting in the UAE and expanding globally.”
Mastercard sees the UAE as a natural entry point given the region’s rapid adoption of digital banking and the public’s strong appetite for lifestyle-driven financial products. Consumer insights underpinning the Access Pass model show that nearly half of Gen Z consumers prefer innovative and largely digital payment methods, according to the Mastercard New Payments Index 2024.
EY research from 2022 indicates that 81 per cent of consumers believe greater personalisation would deepen their relationship with their issuing bank. Meanwhile, the next generation of fans — Gen Alpha — is increasingly loyalty-driven, with more than a third citing exclusive content as a key reason they stay active in fan communities, as reported in Youth Blueprint 2025. Mastercard’s own 2023 research shows that 70 per cent of consumers are interested in having a payment card that rewards spending on personal passions, and Deloitte’s 2024 findings note that 75 per cent of consumers are more likely to purchase from brands that offer personalised content.
Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, said: “Alongside Mastercard, we’re passionate about bringing people even closer to the McLaren team. Through this exciting activation, we’re offering unique access to the McLaren universe and creating new opportunities for fans in the UAE to strengthen their connection with us and our partnership with Mastercard.”
FAB is expected to leverage the rollout to further reinforce its positioning as a digitally forward bank with strong ties to the region’s major sporting moments, including the annual F1 finale.
The McLaren Racing Mastercard Pass is now available to eligible FAB cardholders through the bank’s mobile app, offering instant access to benefits and the chance to win a trip to the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK. Mastercard says additional designs and partner-driven experiences will be unveiled early next year as the Access Pass platform expands to new regions and verticals.
For the UAE, the launch signals yet another step in the country’s rapid shift toward experience-driven digital banking — one increasingly shaped by global sporting partnerships, tech-enabled loyalty, and the spending power of its young, mobile-first population.
- In association with Mastercard
