UAE expands digital trade services with launch of new business documents on UAE PASS

TDRA teams up with four government bodies to expand paperless services for businesses
Abu Dhabi: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has rolled out five new digital trade licence documents through the UAE PASS digital wallet, further strengthening the country’s shift towards paperless government services. The launch was carried out in partnership with four key entities: the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority, Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza), Fujairah Municipality and the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain.
The UAE PASS digital wallet serves as a central and secure platform for storing official papers, enabling both citizens and residents to access verified documents whenever needed. The service removes the need to carry physical copies and makes document sharing faster when dealing with banks, service providers and private sector institutions.
Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, said the new launch represents a major step forward in supporting the country’s business landscape.
“The introduction of these five commercial documents through the digital wallet marks a significant milestone in empowering businesses in the UAE and strengthening public trust in government digital solutions. We aim to offer a secure and seamless digital experience for entrepreneurs and residents, simplifying access to essential trade documents and fostering stronger collaboration between government and the private sector,” he said.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Ibrahim Ahmed Al Mu’alla, Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, described the service as a “qualitative leap” for government service delivery. He noted that customers can now complete transactions more quickly and securely without visiting service centres or submitting physical paperwork. He encouraged all users to make use of the UAE PASS app, adding that the Department remains committed to improving digital services that support economic growth in the emirate.
Mohamed Munaif Al Mansouri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority, said the move supports the wider goal of creating a stronger, more appealing business environment.
“Our efforts focus on providing a safe and seamless experience that meets investors’ requirements through the continuous enhancement of a business ecosystem that supports and stimulates growth,” he said. “Our collaboration with TDRA aims to simplify business procedures using the latest technologies, making Abu Dhabi even more attractive for local and international investors.”
From the trade and logistics sector, Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, noted that digital transformation is now essential for economic competitiveness. “Through Jafza’s participation, we are enabling businesses to focus on growth rather than paperwork. This is how the UAE continues to set global standards in ease of doing business,” he said.
Fujairah Municipality Director General Eng. Mohamed Saif Al Afkham added that integrating commercial licences into the digital wallet strengthens the UAE’s broader digital agenda. He said the step enhances cooperation between government entities and the private sector while improving service quality and supporting a smoother customer journey.
The newly added documents include trade licences issued by the partner entities, such as the Commercial Registration Certificate from the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority. These verified licences can be securely shared with banks and other accredited service providers, speeding up registration processes and reducing reliance on paper copies.
The initiative marks another step in the UAE’s ongoing digital transformation efforts, offering businesses and residents a secure, efficient and integrated way to access government services and official documentation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox