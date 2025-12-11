UAE expands digital trade services with launch of new business documents on UAE PASS

Sheikh Ahmed bin Ibrahim Ahmed Al Mu’alla, Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, described the service as a “qualitative leap” for government service delivery. He noted that customers can now complete transactions more quickly and securely without visiting service centres or submitting physical paperwork. He encouraged all users to make use of the UAE PASS app, adding that the Department remains committed to improving digital services that support economic growth in the emirate.