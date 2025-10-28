Dubai expands government payment options to include global digital wallets

Government fees can now be paid using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Alipay+, Alipay, WeChat Pay, RuPay, Diners, Discover, China UnionPay, NPCI QR (UPI), and Soft POS/Tap to Pay, through existing platforms such as DubaiPay and the DubaiNow app. The rollout of all wallet integrations is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Dubai: The Dubai Department of Finance (DOF) has activated a broad range of international digital wallets for paying government service fees across all Government of Dubai entities, expanding cashless payment access for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Matar Saeed Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said integrating global wallets into DubaiPay and DubaiNow would make paying government fees more convenient and inclusive for millions of users.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said the move supports the city’s digital economy goals under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, by expanding access and simplifying transactions for residents and visitors.

According to Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of DOF, the initiative marks a “major milestone” in achieving a cashless government, enhancing transparency and innovation across public services. He said the effort supports the emirate’s Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims to position Dubai as a global leader in digital finance.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.