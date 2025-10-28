GOLD/FOREX
Dubai expands government payment options to include global digital wallets

Rollout of all wallet integrations is expected to be complete by the end of 2025

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: The Dubai Department of Finance (DOF) has activated a broad range of international digital wallets for paying government service fees across all Government of Dubai entities, expanding cashless payment access for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Government fees can now be paid using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Alipay+, Alipay, WeChat Pay, RuPay, Diners, Discover, China UnionPay, NPCI QR (UPI), and Soft POS/Tap to Pay, through existing platforms such as DubaiPay and the DubaiNow app. The rollout of all wallet integrations is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

According to Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of DOF, the initiative marks a “major milestone” in achieving a cashless government, enhancing transparency and innovation across public services. He said the effort supports the emirate’s Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims to position Dubai as a global leader in digital finance.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said the move supports the city’s digital economy goals under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, by expanding access and simplifying transactions for residents and visitors.

Matar Saeed Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said integrating global wallets into DubaiPay and DubaiNow would make paying government fees more convenient and inclusive for millions of users.

The initiative forms part of Dubai’s wider digital transformation strategy, designed to reduce reliance on cash, strengthen financial inclusion, and support the emirate’s growing digital economy.

