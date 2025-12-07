Egypt raises visa fee for first time in a decade

Entry cost jumps from $25 to $45 under new amendments to foreign affairs law
Dubai: Egypt has raised its entry visa fee from $25 to $45 following a decision ratified by President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi.
The measure, published last Tuesday in the Official Gazette, took effect immediately and is part of legislative amendments to Law No. 175 of 2025 concerning fees allocated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its facilities.
Egypt first lifted its visa fee to $25 in May 2014, up from $15, and the charge remained unchanged for years for visas issued on arrival or through electronic platforms.
In March 2021, the same fee was formally extended to visitors from Arab countries, including Saudi nationals, after revisions that broadened eligibility.
The previous $25 fee had long been viewed as part of Egypt’s appeal to Arab and European tourists, offering relatively low-cost access amid efforts to boost the sector.
