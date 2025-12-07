GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt raises visa fee for first time in a decade

Entry cost jumps from $25 to $45 under new amendments to foreign affairs law

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Hike affects on-arrival and e-visa travellers, including Arab visitors.
Hike affects on-arrival and e-visa travellers, including Arab visitors.

Dubai: Egypt has raised its entry visa fee from $25 to $45 following a decision ratified by President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi.

The measure, published last Tuesday in the Official Gazette, took effect immediately and is part of legislative amendments to Law No. 175 of 2025 concerning fees allocated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its facilities.

Egypt first lifted its visa fee to $25 in May 2014, up from $15, and the charge remained unchanged for years for visas issued on arrival or through electronic platforms.

In March 2021, the same fee was formally extended to visitors from Arab countries, including Saudi nationals, after revisions that broadened eligibility.

The previous $25 fee had long been viewed as part of Egypt’s appeal to Arab and European tourists, offering relatively low-cost access amid efforts to boost the sector.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

One-stop travel for GCC nationals begins with UAE and Bahrain

UAE, Bahrain trial GCC’s new ‘one-stop’ travel system

1m read
Picture for illustrative purposes: Dubai Airport immigration

Unified GCC visa and new 'one-stop' travel: Key updates

2m read
$208,000 gamble: US H-1B visa now costliest career bet

$208,000 gamble: US H-1B visa now costliest career bet

4m read
UAE Diwali trip? Get visa updates, costs, eligibility, e-visa, and visa-on-arrival info.

Diwali in UAE: Latest visa updates for Indian tourists

4m read