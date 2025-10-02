Cashless payments for UAE tourists: Emirates, flydubai sign new deal

Airlines sign separate deals with Dubai Finance to help international visitors go cashless
Dubai: Emirates and flydubai have signed new agreements with Dubai’s Department of Finance (DOF) to support the city’s push toward becoming a fully cashless economy — with a special focus on international visitors.
The two airlines signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with DOF to help promote and simplify the use of digital payments by tourists arriving in Dubai.
The partnerships are part of the Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims to make more than 90% of all payments across government and private sectors fully digital by the end of 2026.
In 2024, Dubai welcomed more than 18.7 million international visitors, many of whom still rely on cash when they arrive. Officials see this as one of the biggest untapped opportunities to expand digital payment adoption and streamline travel experiences in the city.
The new collaborations aim to:
Encourage tourists to use secure digital payments from the time they book their tickets to the end of their stay.
Offer more payment options through Emirates and flydubai's websites and apps.
Promote contactless payments and other digital tools during travel.
Launch joint awareness campaigns to help tourists understand and use cashless services across the city.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the agreement will help create a more seamless travel experience: “We want visitors to enjoy secure, cash-free travel from the moment they book their flight to when they explore the city.”
Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, added: “This partnership makes digital payments simpler and more accessible for millions of passengers who travel to Dubai every year.”
Ahmed Ali Meftah, Executive Director at DOF, said the partnerships will help boost the city’s digital economy and financial efficiency: “Encouraging digital payments among tourists is a key part of Dubai’s future economy plans.”
The Dubai Cashless Strategy, launched in 2024, is part of the city’s broader D33 economic agenda. It aims to generate over AED 8 billion annually by using advanced financial technology to improve efficiency, convenience, and transparency in payments.
Under the strategy, tourists will benefit from:
Easier use of cards and contactless payments at shops, restaurants, and attractions
Digital ticketing and spending options from Emirates, flydubai, and other travel services
Educational campaigns to help international visitors understand local digital payment systems
Both airlines already handle most of their payments digitally. Emirates supports 14 online payment gateways, and its loyalty program, Skywards, operates as a fully digital currency for earning and redeeming points.
As part of the agreements, the three partners will:
Share best practices and technical expertise
Explore new incentives to encourage digital payment use
Run workshops and pilot programs to test new solutions for travellers
These efforts are expected to play a key role in supporting Dubai’s ambition to become one of the world’s leading digital economies — and to make life simpler for visitors in the process.
