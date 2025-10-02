Cashless payments for UAE tourists: Emirates, flydubai sign new deal

The partnerships are part of the Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims to make more than 90% of all payments across government and private sectors fully digital by the end of 2026.

The two airlines signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with DOF to help promote and simplify the use of digital payments by tourists arriving in Dubai.

Dubai: Emirates and flydubai have signed new agreements with Dubai’s Department of Finance (DOF) to support the city’s push toward becoming a fully cashless economy — with a special focus on international visitors.

Ahmed Ali Meftah, Executive Director at DOF, said the partnerships will help boost the city’s digital economy and financial efficiency: “Encouraging digital payments among tourists is a key part of Dubai’s future economy plans.”

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the agreement will help create a more seamless travel experience: “We want visitors to enjoy secure, cash-free travel from the moment they book their flight to when they explore the city.”

Encourage tourists to use secure digital payments from the time they book their tickets to the end of their stay.

In 2024, Dubai welcomed more than 18.7 million international visitors, many of whom still rely on cash when they arrive. Officials see this as one of the biggest untapped opportunities to expand digital payment adoption and streamline travel experiences in the city.

These efforts are expected to play a key role in supporting Dubai’s ambition to become one of the world’s leading digital economies — and to make life simpler for visitors in the process.

Both airlines already handle most of their payments digitally. Emirates supports 14 online payment gateways, and its loyalty program, Skywards, operates as a fully digital currency for earning and redeeming points.

The Dubai Cashless Strategy, launched in 2024, is part of the city’s broader D33 economic agenda. It aims to generate over AED 8 billion annually by using advanced financial technology to improve efficiency, convenience, and transparency in payments.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.