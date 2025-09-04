Emirates NBD finances two Boeing 777 freighters for Emirates Airline

$350m deal is the bank’s first direct mortgage-style financing with Emirates Airline
Dubai: Emirates NBD has signed a $350 million financing agreement with Emirates Airline to support the purchase of two Boeing 777-200LRF (Long Range Freighter) aircraft. The new aircraft will join the Emirates SkyCargo fleet as part of its ongoing expansion.
This is the bank’s first direct mortgage-style financing deal with Emirates Airline. Unlike previous transactions that involved offshore Special Purpose Companies (SPCs), this agreement uses a direct structure, giving the airline more operational control over the financing.
For Emirates NBD, the deal adds to its experience in aircraft financing. For Emirates Airline, it reflects a shift toward streamlined funding approaches as it continues to grow its cargo operations.
The aircraft are expected to enhance Emirates SkyCargo’s long-haul freight capacity, supporting trade links between Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.
Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: "This landmark financing for Emirates Airline demonstrates Emirates NBD's continued commitment to supporting the core sectors that drive the UAE's economic vision."
Michael Doersam, Chief Financial & Group Services Officer, Emirates Group said: "This milestone transaction with Emirates NBD represents our first financing secured against an aircraft with the bank, building on our established relationship and demonstrating confidence in our solid financial performance and profitable business model."
The two Boeing 777 freighters are part of Emirates’ broader investment in its cargo operations, aimed at meeting rising demand for global trade and logistics through Dubai.
