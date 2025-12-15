You can now buy bank-branded gold bars from Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD introduces first UAE bank-branded gold bar in 10g, 50g and 100g options
Dubai: Emirates NBD has unveiled the country’s first bank-branded gold bar. Branded as ‘Emirates NBD Gold’, the new product represents a step forward for savers and investors by merging physical wealth ownership with institutional trust. Available in 10, 50 and 100 gram denominations, each gold bar features the Emirates NBD logo and comes with a uniquely numbered certificate of authenticity and ownership.
The initiative stands as a first for a UAE bank, reinforcing Dubai’s long-standing role as one of the world’s leading gold-trading and investment hubs. It also supports the nation’s wider financial innovation goals as part of its ongoing push toward economic diversification and digital-led asset management.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD Group, said the new launch reflects the Bank’s role as a forward-looking financial institution. “I am very pleased and proud to announce the launch of the new ‘Emirates NBD Gold’. This initiative marks a step in Emirates NBD’s journey of transformation. The issuance reflects the Bank’s position in the banking sector and its ability to launch quality products that meet investors’ aspirations and achieve global competitiveness in the banking sector,” he said.
Emirates NBD Gold is available to all bank customers through an accompanying gold certificate, which can be redeemed or held in safe custody with the Bank. Clients can request physical delivery of the gold bar or maintain it as a secured investment through Emirates NBD’s custody services.
Customer access has also been integrated into the Group’s digital platform, enabling investors to manage their holdings with transparency and ease. The product’s flexibility enables retail and private banking clients to diversify their portfolios and hedge against inflation within a regulated, trusted framework.
The introduction of Emirates NBD Gold supports Dubai’s standing as a global gateway for gold and commodities trading. The emirate already clears a significant proportion of the world’s gold flow, and the addition of a locally branded gold investment product is expected to deepen the retail and institutional participation in the market.
