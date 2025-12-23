Crowd-favourite 22-karat gold crosses Dh500 in Dubai on its 50th record day

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai reached another all-time high on Tuesday, with 24-karat gold reaching Dh540.25 per gram, up 1.37% from Dh533 the day before. The popular 22-karat variety shattered the Dh500 barrier for the first time at Dh500.25, climbing 1.29% from Dh493.75. Barely a month ago, on November 24, those levels lingered at Dh495 and Dh458.50, respectively. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

The past month paints a clear picture of relentless upward pressure. On November 24, 24-karat gold traded at Dh495 with 22-karat at Dh458.50. Prices edged higher through late November, hovering around Dh500 for 24-karat by month's end. Early December saw steady gains into the mid-Dh510s, stabilising briefly around Dh518 mid-month before accelerating. By December 17, both varieties topped Dh520 and Dh480, then surged past Dh530 and Dh490 by December 22. Tuesday's leap capped a month in which 24-karat rose by over 9% overall.

The World Gold Council pointed to last week's policy patchwork, from the ECB holds and Bank of England cuts to Bank of Japan hikes, alongside US jobs resilience, cooling inflation and China's slowdown. US Treasury yields dipped while equities were mixed and oil firmed. A close Fed chair race between Kevin Hassett and Kevin Warsh raises independence worries either way. Technically, gold completed a triangle pattern, signalling potential for more records.

