Dubai gold prices break records twice in one day on strong global demand

Dubai. Gold prices in Dubai rocketed to a fresh all-time high for the second time Monday, reaching Dh531.50 per gram for 24-karat by 4:15 pm after touching Dh526.50 at 7:45 am. The 22-karat variety climbed to Dh492.25 from Dh487.50, mirroring a global surge that puts both metals on track for their best year since 1979.

The World Gold Council highlighted resilience in its report. “In a turbulent year marked by heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, gold’s volatility has increased alongside that of other assets, including major equity indices. That said, its long-term behaviour has remained broadly consistent, and comparable to that of other growth assets.” Sharp spikes proved short-lived, it noted, as gold cuts portfolio risk amid fading diversification tools. “Against a backdrop where traditional diversification benefits are waning, gold continues to play a valuable role in reducing overall portfolio risk, reinforcing its importance for investors seeking stability amid uncertainty.”

Investors fled bonds and currencies on debt fears, spurring the debasement play. Commodities shone as insurance, with gold thriving on currency woes and risks despite energy volatility from OPEC and tariffs. Christian Gattiker, Head of Research at Julius Baer, said success in 2025 turned on flexibility, diversification and risk discipline. Those traits stay essential for 2026's reactive policy and unpredictability.

