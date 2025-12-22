From Musk to Yamal: These are the world’s most Googled people in 2025

Politics, music and sport dominated global search interest in 2025
Dubai: Politics, technology and entertainment dominated global search behaviour in 2025, with a small group of public figures accounting for a disproportionate share of online attention, according to an analysis by PlayersTime using Ahrefs search volume data.
Based on average monthly global Google searches over the past 12 months, Donald Trump emerged as the world’s most searched person in 2025, drawing nearly 16 million searches per month. He was followed by Elon Musk with just under 11 million searches, reinforcing the dominance of US political and business figures in shaping global attention.
Music accounted for half of the top ten most searched individuals globally. Taylor Swift ranked among the most searched figures, alongside Sabrina Carpenter, XXXTentacion and Romeo Santos, each generating between 6 and 8 million monthly searches. Streaming platforms and global fan bases continue to amplify visibility for music artists at a scale unmatched by most other sectors.
Film and television also featured prominently across the wider top 100 list, accounting for the largest share of total search volume, driven by global distribution via streaming services.
Sport ranked lower in overall representation, though individual athletes continued to attract substantial attention. Cristiano Ronaldo remained among the most searched sports figures worldwide, while Lamine Yamal entered the global top ten, reflecting heightened interest in emerging football talent.
Search interest in 2025 was not limited to entertainment and sport. High-profile criminal cases and political leadership significantly influenced rankings. Pope Francis dominated searches in the religion category, while individual criminal cases generated unusually high volumes due to sustained media coverage.
The data indicates that search surges were often driven by breaking news cycles rather than long-term popularity.
Nationality data shows a strong concentration of search interest in US-based public figures. Americans accounted for more than 237 million average monthly searches across the top 100 list, far exceeding the UK, Canada and Australia combined. Six of the global top ten were American, highlighting the continued reach of US media, politics and entertainment.
Search patterns vary significantly at the national level. In the US, Trump remained the most searched figure. In Canada, political leadership topped search rankings. In Spain and Italy, tennis players led search interest, while footballers dominated in Brazil and Poland. In Germany and South Korea, political leaders ranked highest, underscoring how national context shapes public attention.
Across the top 100 most searched individuals, film and television accounted for 36% of total search volume, followed by music at 28% and sport at 16%. Men made up 56% of the list overall, with women more prominent in entertainment, fashion and royal family-related searches.
The data suggests that sector-level imbalances are often driven by a small number of highly visible individuals rather than broad-based representation.
The 2025 search rankings reflect an attention economy driven by immediacy rather than longevity. Visibility was shaped by political relevance, viral moments, platform reach and sustained media exposure. Search volume increasingly reflects short-term spikes linked to events rather than enduring public interest.
In 2025, global attention concentrated around fewer names, moved faster and shifted more frequently than in previous years, according to the data.
