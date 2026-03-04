Digital borders, sovereign rights: Why tech compliance is no longer optional

Technological compliance is therefore a legal obligation aimed at safeguarding data protection, privacy, and financial rights. Although countries may differ in how they balance protection and innovation, compliance by both domestic and multinational companies is ultimately unavoidable. States have the right — and responsibility — to protect their citizens and national interests in digital space just as they do within geographic borders. Despite variations in cross-border standards and regulations, protecting data remains a sovereign duty, regardless of where the technology provider is based. This strengthens trust in privacy protection and adherence to environmental and social standards.