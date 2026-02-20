Leveraging Local Expertise: NTT DATA's strategic moves in Middle Eastern markets

Hani Nofal explains how global IT and business innovator is aligned with UAE AI strategy
NTT DATA brings deep global technology expertise while operating in highly diverse local markets. How do you adapt to the best global practices, platforms, and partnerships to meet the regulatory, cultural, and business needs of the Middle East?
NTT DATA combines its global expertise with strong regional capabilities to meet the Middle East’s regulatory, cultural, and business needs. It leverages sovereign-by-design cloud foundations and compliance-focused architectures through its AWS Strategic Collaboration Agreement, enabling it to serve regulated industries effectively.
The acquisition of Zero&One strengthens local relevance by adding deep Middle Eastern cloud expertise and AWS specialisation, ensuring global best practices are adapted to local requirements.
As the UAE accelerates its national AI strategy, how is NTT DATA using its global data center expertise to meet rising requirements for AI compute and advanced digital services?
As the UAE accelerates its national AI strategy, NTT DATA supports rising AI compute and digital infrastructure needs through AI-ready cloud and data center foundations built with AWS.
These architectures are designed for high availability, scalability, compliance, critical for AI workloads and national-scale digital services.
How does the Zero&One acquisition accelerate NTT DATA’s cloud modernization and AI-ready hybrid cloud strategy in the region?
This acquisition is part of our inorganic growth strategy to rapidly build the cloud capabilities needed for the region’s next phase.
Zero&One, a Dubai-born startup, brings proven local AWS expertise, and by integrating it with NTT DATA’s global platforms we accelerate modernisation across the region as AWS expands its presence. At the same time, it reflects our commitment to invest in the UAE talent and contribute to the local technology ecosystem while delivering global-grade services.
What are the most strategic technology priorities according to you shaping boardroom agendas today, particularly around AI, cloud, and data?
Boardroom agendas today focus on four strategic technology priorities.
First, AI-driven cloud transformation, where enterprises modernise legacy systems using generative and agentic AI to unlock new business models and efficiencies.
Second, industry cloud platforms, which enable faster, compliant digital transformation using pre built components tailored to sectors like healthcare, finance, and government.
Third, data sovereignty and regulated cloud models driven by heightened privacy, cross-border data, and compliance requirements.
Fourth, AI-enabled customer experience modernisation, with investment in intelligent, automated CX platforms such as Amazon Connect.
How is NTT DATA helping Middle East enterprises strengthen cybersecurity while meeting growing data protection requirements?
NTT DATA strengthens Middle Eastern enterprises’ cybersecurity posture through secure-by-design cloud architectures created under its AWS partnership, delivering compliant, scalable environments for sensitive workloads.
It supports stringent data protection needs through sovereign cloud models that ensure residency, autonomy and regulatory adherence, which is vital for government, financial services, and healthcare sectors.
NTT DATA’s managed services embed continuous security, compliance and AI-driven monitoring. Finally, Zero&One’s regional expertise further enhances secure cloud migration, modernisation, and operations capabilities in the Middle East.