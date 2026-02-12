NTT DATA expands Middle East cloud presence with acquisition of Zero&One

“Joining NTT DATA is the natural next step in our growth journey,” said Ali El Kontar, CEO of Zero&One. “We’ve built our reputation on delivering world-class cloud expertise to organizations across the Middle East. As part of NTT DATA, we can now combine our regional knowledge and AWS specialization with global resources, expanded service offerings and the ability to support clients on an even larger scale. Our teams share a commitment to innovation and client success, making this an ideal partnership”