Did Jebel Ali port operations get suspended in Dubai? DP World responds

New clarification issued following reports of disruption at GCC's largest container port

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
DP World operations in the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai.
Les Stone/DP World

Dubai: DP World confirmed that all four terminals at Jebel Ali Port are fully operational, pushing back against reports that activities had been suspended.

The clarification follows a report by Bloomberg stating that operations at the Dubai port were temporarily halted as a precautionary measure, citing a customer notice. Jebel Ali Port, the largest container port in the Middle East, is a critical hub for regional and global trade and a cornerstone of Dubai’s economy.

Separately, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company announced it would halt new bookings for cargo destined for the Middle East until further notice, citing security concerns. The company said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities, adding that bookings will resume once conditions improve.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

