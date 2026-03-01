Did Jebel Ali port operations get suspended in Dubai? DP World responds

New clarification issued following reports of disruption at GCC's largest container port
Dubai: DP World confirmed that all four terminals at Jebel Ali Port are fully operational, pushing back against reports that activities had been suspended.
The clarification follows a report by Bloomberg stating that operations at the Dubai port were temporarily halted as a precautionary measure, citing a customer notice. Jebel Ali Port, the largest container port in the Middle East, is a critical hub for regional and global trade and a cornerstone of Dubai’s economy.
Separately, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company announced it would halt new bookings for cargo destined for the Middle East until further notice, citing security concerns. The company said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities, adding that bookings will resume once conditions improve.