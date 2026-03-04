GOLD/FOREX
DP World confirms Jebel Ali Port operations continue without disruption

DP World confirms Jebel Ali Port terminals operating without disruption

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
DP World confirms Jebel Ali Port terminals operating without disruption.
DP World confirms Jebel Ali Port terminals operating without disruption.
Dubai Media office

The global ports and logistics operator said all terminals at Dubai’s flagship port remain fully operational while authorities and port management maintain enhanced security measures.

“All terminals at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai are operating normally. We continue to monitor developments closely and remain in close coordination with the relevant authorities. Enhanced safety and security measures remain in place across the port. The safety and wellbeing of our people, customers and partners remain our top priority.”

The statement comes at a time when regional tensions have drawn attention to supply chains, shipping routes and energy logistics across the Gulf.

Critical trade gateway

Jebel Ali Port plays a central role in global trade flows, serving as a major logistics gateway connecting markets across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

The port’s scale and connectivity make it one of the most important container hubs in the world and a key pillar of Dubai’s trade infrastructure.

Four large container terminals at Jebel Ali handle more than 15 million twenty foot equivalent units of container cargo each year. The facility also processes large volumes of bulk cargo, breakbulk shipments and roll on roll off vehicle cargo.

Its strategic position near major shipping lanes allows global carriers to connect long haul routes with regional distribution networks across the Middle East, South Asia and East Africa.

DP World said it continues to coordinate closely with relevant authorities while maintaining additional safety and security protocols across the port.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

