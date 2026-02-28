Strait of Hormuz on edge: Oil shipments pause as conflict deepens

Dubai: Some of the world’s largest oil companies and leading trading houses have suspended crude and fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, as US and Israeli strikes on Iran — and Tehran’s retaliation — rattle global energy markets.

However, signs of caution are spreading. At least three LNG carriers traveling to or from Qatar have paused voyages to avoid the strait, according to Bloomberg. Qatar accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and virtually all of its exports must pass through Hormuz to reach buyers in Asia and Europe.

While some tankers have halted operations, maritime traffic has not fully stopped. Bloomberg, citing naval observers and ship-tracking data, reported that at least 17 oil tankers were still transiting the strait in both directions as of 10:30 GMT.

For now, the Strait of Hormuz remains open. But as military tensions intensify, it is once again at the center of the world’s energy security concerns.

In January, a senior IRGC naval commander warned that the waterway could be shut if Iran came under attack — weeks before President Donald Trump followed through with military action tied to Tehran’s nuclear program.

More than 80 per cent of oil and gas shipments through Hormuz are destined for Asian markets, making economies in China, India, Japan and South Korea especially exposed to any disruption.

Roughly 20 million barrels of crude per day — about 20 per cent of global consumption — passed through the strait in 2024. Around one-fifth of global LNG trade also transits the route, primarily from Qatar.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Arabian Gulf to the Indian Ocean and lies between Iran and Oman’s Musandam exclave. At its narrowest point, it is just 50km wide and no deeper than 60 meters (200 feet) in places — making it highly vulnerable to military disruption.

The supertanker Mitake, en route to Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, also reduced speed east of Oman after news of the US attack broke, adding to a growing cluster of idling vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

