GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran-US tensions: Why the Strait of Hormuz is a potential flashpoint

Amid two-day live-fire drill of Iranian Navy, US Central Command warns IRGC

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (L) transits the Strait of Hormuz on November 19, 2019.
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (L) transits the Strait of Hormuz on November 19, 2019.
AFP

As Iranian Navy warships and military assets thundered into a two-day live-fire drill in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday (February 1), the US Central Command went public with a stark warning to Tehran.

The US military urged Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IGRC) to rein in what it called “escalatory behaviour” in one of the world’s most volatile waterways.

‘Miscalculation’

The US CentCom warning underscores mounting fears that a single “miscalculation” at sea — especially in the razor-thin waters of the strait — could ignite a direct military confrontation between the United States and Iran, even as both sides insist diplomacy is still alive.

  • Strait of Hormuz an international sea passage, essential trade corridor

  • US Central Command warns Iran’s IRGC against escalatory behaviour at sea

The strait is a strategic international waterway through which a substantial share of the world’s oil shipments transit.

US-Iran talks

In recent days, US President Donald Trump confirmed that talks were underway with Iranian officials aimed at averting a military escalation, even as the US has moved substantial military assets — including an aircraft carrier strike group — closer to the region. 

CentCom said it “urges the IRGC to conduct the announced naval exercise in a manner that is safe, professional and avoids unnecessary risk to freedom of navigation for international maritime traffic.”

International sea passage

The Strait of Hormuz, it added, is “an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional economic prosperity.”

US forces acknowledge Iran’s right to operate professionally in international airspace and waters.

Any unsafe and unprofessional behaviour near US forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilisation.

'We will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions'

CentCom added it will ensure the safety of US personnel, ships, and aircraft operating in the Middle East. 

“We will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions including overflight of US military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of US military assets when intentions are unclear, highspeed boat approaches on a collision course with US military vessels, or weapons trained at US forces”.

In its statement, the command acknowledged Iran’s right to operate in international waters so long as its actions are professional and do not threaten other vessels.

But it made clear that unsafe or unprofessional behaviour “near U.S. forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases the risks of collision, escalation, and destabilisation.”

What is ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

CentCom spelled out several specific behaviours it would consider unacceptable, including:

  • Overflight of US military vessels engaged in flight operations

  • Low-altitude or armed overflight of US military assets with unclear intentions

  • High-speed boat approaches on a collision course with US forces

  • Pointing weapons at US personnel or equipment

US–Iran tensions and dialogue efforts

The warning from CentCom comes amid broader geopolitical tension between Washington and Tehran. 

In recent days, US President Donald Trump confirmed that talks were underway with Iranian officials aimed at averting a military escalation, even as the US has moved substantial military assets — including an aircraft carrier strike group — closer to the region.

Trump said the US was in negotiations with Tehran and hoped to reach a deal that would leave Iran without nuclear weapons, though he also renewed warnings that time was running out for a pact. 

“(Iran is) talking to us, and we’ll see if we can do something,” he said.

Khamenei’s warning to Washington: Wider regional conflict

In Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Washington that any U.S. military strike would trigger a wider regional conflict.

“The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” he said, underscoring the high stakes of any confrontation.

Progress on talks

Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, meanwhile, said progress was being made toward negotiations with the United States and dismissed ongoing media hostility, stating that “structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing.”

Naval drills, regional risks

The IRGC has set a two-day live-fire naval drill in the Strait of Hormuz from February 1-2, 2026.

The live-fire drill has drawn international attention as roughly 100 merchant vessels regularly pass through the narrow waterway.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This image taken from Iranian state TV, shows damage to a mock US aircraft carrier during large-scale naval and air defence drills by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, in a file photo.

Iran’s live-fire drills put Strait of Hormuz on edge

5m read
Unlike Iran’s regular army, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps answers directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Who are Revolutionary Guards — now on EU terror list

3m read
Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Washington.

Rubio hints at 'preemptive strike option' against Iran

3m read
Western diplomats and analysts say the IRGC is better trained, better equipped and better paid than Iran’s conventional armed forces

Iran: Who are Revolutionary Guards behind repression?

4m read