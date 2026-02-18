Tehran hasn’t acknowledged all of Washington’s red lines during talks: Vance
Dubai: Iran and Russia are set to launch joint naval manoeuvres in the Sea of Oman on Thursday, Iranian media reported, as a massive US military build-up and escalating rhetoric continue to stoke tensions across the Gulf despite ongoing diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.
The drills come at a particularly sensitive moment, with American carrier strike groups positioned within operational reach of Iran and Tehran staging its own exercises near the strategic Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.
The overlapping military movements underscore the fragile security environment surrounding the renewed US–Iran negotiations, where indirect talks have resumed even as both sides maintain hardened public postures.
Analysts warn that such parallel signalling — diplomacy accompanied by conspicuous shows of force — often amplifies the risk of miscalculation rather than reducing it.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched drills in the Strait of Hormuz, briefly restricting passage through the narrow waterway on Tuesday for what officials described as “security” reasons.
Iran’s semi-official Isna news agency, citing drill spokesman Rear Admiral Hassan Maghsoudloo, said the joint Iran–Russia exercise would extend across the Sea of Oman and parts of the northern Indian Ocean.
“The aim is to strengthen maritime security and to deepen relations between the navies of the two countries,” Maghsoudloo said.
The naval activity coincides with cautious diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington in Geneva, mediated by Oman. Iranian officials have described the talks as constructive, saying discussions yielded agreement on broad “guiding principles” aimed at avoiding conflict.
US officials, however, have adopted a more guarded tone. Vice-President JD Vance said Tehran had yet to acknowledge all of Washington’s red lines, highlighting persistent gaps that continue to cloud prospects for a breakthrough.
Meanwhile, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned that Washington would deter Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons “one way or the other.”
“They’ve been very clear about what they would do with nuclear weapons. It’s entirely unacceptable,” Wright said.