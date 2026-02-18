The drills come at a particularly sensitive moment, with American carrier strike groups positioned within operational reach of Iran and Tehran staging its own exercises near the strategic Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Dubai: Iran and Russia are set to launch joint naval manoeuvres in the Sea of Oman on Thursday , Iranian media reported, as a massive US military build-up and escalating rhetoric continue to stoke tensions across the Gulf despite ongoing diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.

US officials, however, have adopted a more guarded tone. Vice-President JD Vance said Tehran had yet to acknowledge all of Washington’s red lines, highlighting persistent gaps that continue to cloud prospects for a breakthrough.

The naval activity coincides with cautious diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington in Geneva, mediated by Oman. Iranian officials have described the talks as constructive, saying discussions yielded agreement on broad “guiding principles” aimed at avoiding conflict.

